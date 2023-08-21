Global Green Ammonia Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to grow at a Staggering CAGR of 88% to 2028 – Exploring Green Ammonia's Rise as a Sustainable Energy Solution

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –The “Global Green Ammonia Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The evolving landscape of sustainable energy solutions has led to the rise of green ammonia as a promising alternative in various sectors.
In a comprehensive report, we delve into the intricacies of green ammonia production technologies, shedding light on innovative methods like solid oxide electrolysis, proton exchange membrane electrolysis, and alkaline water electrolysis. With a meticulous analysis of these technologies and their prevailing trends, our report unravels a world of opportunities for forward-looking stakeholders.
As technology continues its rapid progression, our report meticulously reviews the latest advancements while considering the profound impact of economic conditions and industry standards. With a global scope, we navigate both domestic and international technological challenges, seamlessly integrating economic factors that shape the landscape.
The heart of the report lies in its segmented analysis, delving into the technical and commercial dimensions of green ammonia across diverse end-user sectors. From power generation and transportation to fertilizer production and refrigeration, we dissect the influence of green ammonia in each arena. Not only that, but we also explore the regional policy and regulatory frameworks, offering insights into the essential role of environmental sustainability and governmental compliance.
Peering into the future, our report forecasts market segments spanning from 2023 to 2028, anchored by a comprehensive base year analysis from 2022. Within this forecast, we present a competitive landscape, meticulously assessing key market players alongside emerging small and regional counterparts.
Our report dedicates special attention to the profiles of leading market players, showcasing their pivotal roles in shaping the green ammonia industry. From BASF SE and ITM Power to NEL ASA, Siemens Energy AS, Topsoe A/S, ThyssenKrupp AG, Engie SA, McPhy, Nutrien Ltd., and Yara International ASA, we dissect the strategies and innovations that propel these industry pioneers forward.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Highlights of the market potential and understanding the demand for green ammonia in various applications, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Estimation of the actual market size both in value and volumetric terms, and revenue forecast for global green ammonia market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology, application, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic study of the Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis considering both micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the green ammonia industry
- Review of the impact of COVID-19 and Russia–Ukraine war on global market for green ammonia
- Understanding of the importance of ESG in the global market for green ammonia, consumer attitudes towards sustainability, risks and opportunity assessment, ratings and matrices, and ESG practices in the green ammonia industry
- Analysis of the competitive landscape featuring major stakeholder companies based on their recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Green Ammonia Supply Chain
- Market Potential
- Green Hydrogen Economy
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Climate Policies and Regulation
- Impact of Covid-19 on Global Market for Green Ammonia
- Impact on Energy Generation and Distribution Industry
- Impact on Renewable Energy Industry
- Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Green Ammonia Industry
Chapter 5 Market for Green Ammonia by Technology
- Overview
- Alkaline Water Electrolysis
- Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolysis
- Solid Oxide Electrolysis
Chapter 6 Market for Green Ammonia by Application
- Overview
- Transportation
- Power Generation
- Fertilizer
- Refrigeration
- Other Applications
Chapter 7 Market for Green Ammonia by Region
- Overview
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa (Mea)
Chapter 8 Esg Development
- Importance of Esg in the Green Ammonia Industry
- Esg Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
- Esg Practices in the Green Ammonia Industry
- Esg Score Analysis
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale
- Risk Scale
- Exposure Scale
- Management Scale
- Future of Esg: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Introduction
Chapter 10 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Global Investments in the Green Ammonia Industry
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Basf Se
- Engie Sa
- Itm Power
- Mcphy
- Nel Asa
- Nutrien Ltd.
- Siemens Energy As
- Topsoe A/S
- Thyssenkrupp AG
- Yara International Asa
- Company Profiles of Electrolyzer Providers
- Aker Horizons
- Areva H2Gen (Acquired by Gtt)
- Asahi Kasei
- Bloom Energy
- Carbotech
- Chengdu Vertex Industry Co. Ltd.
- Cummins Inc.
- Elogen (Acquired by Gtt)
- Giner Elx (Acquired by Plug Power)
- Hytron
- Igas Energy plc
- Industrie De Nora S.P.A.
- Itm Linde Electrolysis GmbH
- Kobelco
- Plug Power Inc.
