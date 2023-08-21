Global Green Ammonia Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to grow at a Staggering CAGR of 88% to 2028 – Exploring Green Ammonia's Rise as a Sustainable Energy Solution

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –The “Global Green Ammonia Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The evolving landscape of sustainable energy solutions has led to the rise of green ammonia as a promising alternative in various sectors.

In a comprehensive report, we delve into the intricacies of green ammonia production technologies, shedding light on innovative methods like solid oxide electrolysis, proton exchange membrane electrolysis, and alkaline water electrolysis. With a meticulous analysis of these technologies and their prevailing trends, our report unravels a world of opportunities for forward-looking stakeholders.

As technology continues its rapid progression, our report meticulously reviews the latest advancements while considering the profound impact of economic conditions and industry standards. With a global scope, we navigate both domestic and international technological challenges, seamlessly integrating economic factors that shape the landscape.

The heart of the report lies in its segmented analysis, delving into the technical and commercial dimensions of green ammonia across diverse end-user sectors. From power generation and transportation to fertilizer production and refrigeration, we dissect the influence of green ammonia in each arena. Not only that, but we also explore the regional policy and regulatory frameworks, offering insights into the essential role of environmental sustainability and governmental compliance.

Peering into the future, our report forecasts market segments spanning from 2023 to 2028, anchored by a comprehensive base year analysis from 2022. Within this forecast, we present a competitive landscape, meticulously assessing key market players alongside emerging small and regional counterparts.

Our report dedicates special attention to the profiles of leading market players, showcasing their pivotal roles in shaping the green ammonia industry. From BASF SE and ITM Power to NEL ASA, Siemens Energy AS, Topsoe A/S, ThyssenKrupp AG, Engie SA, McPhy, Nutrien Ltd., and Yara International ASA, we dissect the strategies and innovations that propel these industry pioneers forward.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of the market potential and understanding the demand for green ammonia in various applications, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size both in value and volumetric terms, and revenue forecast for global green ammonia market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology, application, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic study of the Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis considering both micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the green ammonia industry

Review of the impact of COVID-19 and Russia – Ukraine war on global market for green ammonia

– war on global market for green ammonia Understanding of the importance of ESG in the global market for green ammonia, consumer attitudes towards sustainability, risks and opportunity assessment, ratings and matrices, and ESG practices in the green ammonia industry

Analysis of the competitive landscape featuring major stakeholder companies based on their recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Green Ammonia Supply Chain

Market Potential

Green Hydrogen Economy

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Climate Policies and Regulation

Impact of Covid-19 on Global Market for Green Ammonia

Impact on Energy Generation and Distribution Industry

Impact on Renewable Energy Industry

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on the Green Ammonia Industry

Chapter 5 Market for Green Ammonia by Technology

Overview

Alkaline Water Electrolysis

Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolysis

Solid Oxide Electrolysis

Chapter 6 Market for Green Ammonia by Application

Overview

Transportation

Power Generation

Fertilizer

Refrigeration

Other Applications

Chapter 7 Market for Green Ammonia by Region

Overview

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa (Mea)

Chapter 8 Esg Development

Importance of Esg in the Green Ammonia Industry

Esg Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

Esg Practices in the Green Ammonia Industry

Esg Score Analysis

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale

Risk Scale

Exposure Scale

Management Scale

Future of Esg: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Introduction

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Global Investments in the Green Ammonia Industry

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Basf Se

Engie Sa

Itm Power

Mcphy

Nel Asa

Nutrien Ltd.

Siemens Energy As

Topsoe A/S

Thyssenkrupp AG

Yara International Asa

Company Profiles of Electrolyzer Providers

Aker Horizons

Areva H2Gen (Acquired by Gtt)

Asahi Kasei

Bloom Energy

Carbotech

Chengdu Vertex Industry Co. Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

Elogen (Acquired by Gtt)

Giner Elx (Acquired by Plug Power)

Hytron

Igas Energy plc

Industrie De Nora S.P.A.

Itm Linde Electrolysis GmbH

Kobelco

Plug Power Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8wr1w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-green-ammonia-market-analysis-report-2023-market-to-grow-at-a-staggering-cagr-of-88-to-2028—exploring-green-ammonias-rise-as-a-sustainable-energy-solution-301905519.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

