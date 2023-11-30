Global Hybrid Aircraft Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Noise-Free Aircraft and Short-Haul Connectivity, Key to Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Hybrid Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light Aircraft, UAVs, AAM), Power Source (Fuel Hybrid, Hydrogen Hybrid), Lift Technology, Mode of Operation, Range, System and Region – Global Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The hybrid aircraft market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 13.2 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 41.6% from 2023 to 2030

This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall hybrid-electric aircraft market and its subsegments.

The report covers the entire ecosystem of the hybrid-electric aircraft industry and will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Various factors, such as the growing technological advancements in hybrid propulsion and need for sustainable development to drive the hybrid aircraft market. However, limited in weight and payload and regulatory approval obstacles involving hybrid aircraft are limiting the overall growth of the market.

Major Players in the hybrid-electric aircraft market are Textron Inc. (US), VoltAero (France), Electric Aviation Group (US), Ascendance Flight Technologies (France), XTI Aircraft (US) and Embraer (Brazil)among others.

Fuel Hybrid: The largest share in power source segment in the hybrid aircraft market in 2023

The fuel hybrid segment is projected to have the largest share in 2023. Fuel hybrid propulsion systems combine electric power and an internal combustion engine or a turbine. This configuration balances between electric efficiency and extended range capabilities.

Batteries provide energy for propulsion during one or more phases of the flight. Fuel Hybrid propulsion systems with an electric motor and internal combustion engine help save fuel and reduce take-off noise and emission levels. Thus, the increasing use of fuel hybrid aircraft is driving the hybrid-electric aircraft market.

Autonomous hybrid aircraft: The largest share in mode of operation segment in the hybrid aircraft market in 2023

The autonomous hybrid aircraft from the mode of operation segment is projected to have the largest share in 2023. In the autonomous segment, hybrid aircraft such as eVTOLs, UAVs operate without direct human intervention, relying on advanced sensors, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated flight control systems to navigate and make decisions.

Autonomous aircraft offer several notable advantages such as the potential to revolutionize the transportation industry by enabling on-demand and efficient aerial mobility without the need for human pilots. Autonomous systems growth is expected to leverage advanced algorithms to optimize flight paths, minimize congestion, and enhance safety through real-time situational awareness.

VTOL: The second largest share in lift technology segment in the hybrid aircraft market in 2023

The VTOL segment is projected to have the second-largest share in 2023. VTOL Hybrid aircraft in hybrid-electric aircraft market has experienced remarkable growth.

Urban congestion and the need for faster, more flexible transportation solutions have driven investment and research into VTOL technology, making it a promising avenue for the future of aviation and mobility. Few examples of VTOL aircraft are helicopters, multirotor aircraft, and tiltrotor/tilt-wing aircraft. The growth of this segment is due to ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and promote sustainability in urban air transportation.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to have the second largest share in the hybrid aircraft market in 2023

Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the second-largest share in hybrid-electric aircraft market in 2023. The Asia-pacific region for this study comprises China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The hybrid aircraft market in Asia Pacific has experienced a remarkable surge in recent years.

The growth of the region is due to actively embracing developments in hybrid aircraft and hybrid UAM which is expected to revolutionize transportation within urban areas. Countries like Japan and the China are investing in the development of dedicated infrastructure and hybrid aircraft.

Premium Insights

Increase in Demand for Green Aviation Solutions

Batteries and Fuel Cells to Hold Maximum Market Share in 2023

Ctol to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Canada to be Fastest-Growing Country Between 2023 and 2030

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Green and Noise-Free Aircraft

Need for Alternate Mode of Transportation

Increasing Preference for Short-Haul Connectivity

Rising Fuel Prices

Restraints

Implications of Increased Aircraft Weight

Lack of Robust Infrastructure

Opportunities

Focus on Sustainable Development

Expansion of Hybrid Propulsion Systems

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Processes

Challenges Associated with Supply Chain Integration

Impact of Recession on Hybrid Aircraft Market

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

R&D

Component Manufacturing

Oems

End-users

Ecosystem Mapping

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Use Case Analysis

Urban Air Mobility

Environmental Sustainability

Air Cargo and Logistics

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Artificial Intelligence

Automation

Implementation of Hybrid Power Sources for Urban Air Mobility

Advanced Manufacturing Techniques and Materials

Advancements in Battery Technology

Impact of Megatrends

Technological Advancements

Internet of Things

Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Innovation and Patent Analysis

Roadmap to Hybrid Aircraft Commercialization

Company Profiles

Key Players

Airbus

Textron Inc.

Embraer

Zeroavia

Ampaire, Inc.

Faradair Aerospace

Heart Aerospace

Horizon Aircraft, Inc.

Bombardier, Inc.

Safran

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Honeywell

General Electric

Rolls Royce

Gkn Aerospace

Voltaero

Electric Aviation Group

Plana

Ascendance Flight Technologies

Xti Aircraft

Other Players

Electra.Aero, Inc.

Manta Aircraft

Amsl Aero Pty. Ltd.

Transcend Air Corporation

Ava Propulsion, Inc.

Skyfly Technologies Ltd.

H2Fly

Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.P.A.

Elroy Air

Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.

