Global Hydrogen Generation (Gray, Green, Blue) Markets Analysis/Forecast Report 2023-2030: From Chemicals Industry Demand to Green Technology Innovations, Clean Energy Takes Center Stage

In the ever-evolving landscape of energy solutions, the global hydrogen generation market stands poised for remarkable growth, projected to soar to an impressive value of $188.2 billion by 2030. This anticipated ascent is underpinned by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

Driving this growth trajectory is a confluence of factors, spearheaded by the burgeoning demand for hydrogen across the chemicals industry and reinforced by sweeping government initiatives aimed at transitioning toward cleaner energy sources. However, amid these promising prospects, the market faces a challenge in the form of the substantial capital costs associated with hydrogen storage.

As the global discourse on sustainable energy intensifies, the spotlight turns to the development of green hydrogen production technologies and the ever-expanding utilization of hydrogen within fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). These emerging avenues offer promising opportunities for market players.

Yet, amidst these prospects, a critical hurdle remains in the form of a lack of secure hydrogen transport and storage infrastructure, casting a shadow on the otherwise promising landscape. Further shaping the contours of the hydrogen generation market is the escalating adoption of renewable energy sources for hydrogen production, a trend poised to leave a lasting impact.

Additionally, the integration of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies into hydrogen production is gaining momentum, representing a significant technological trend in the market. As we navigate this dynamic arena, the hydrogen generation market charts its course toward an era of transformative growth and innovation.

In 2023, the gray hydrogen segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hydrogen generation market.

The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for gray hydrogen to produce fertilizer and the growing use of gray hydrogen as fuel.

However, the green hydrogen segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need to lower the cost of producing renewable energy, the emphasis by market players on the development of electrolysis technologies, and the high demand for green hydrogen by fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and the power industry.



In 2023, the hydrogen generation process segment is expected to account for a larger share of the global hydrogen generation market.

The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for hydrogen in industrial applications, the rising need to decrease greenhouse gas emissions from hydrogen generation processes, the increasing use of renewable energy sources for hydrogen production, and the growing adoption of hydrogen generation technologies to achieve decarbonization. The segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2023, the fossil fuels segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hydrogen generation market.

The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, government initiatives promoting the use of fossil-based hydrogen, and the adoption of renewable energy sources for hydrogen production.

However, the solar segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for green hydrogen in industrial applications, the growing adoption of low-cost hydrogen production methods, and the rising use of solar energy for hydrogen production to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



In 2023, the ammonia production segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hydrogen generation market.

The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for ammonia as a low-carbon fuel and the growing use of ammonia to decarbonize industries.



However, the E-mobility segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), the growing demand for hydrogen to curb carbon emissions and promote sustainable mobility solutions, and the expanding range of fueling infrastructure for various transportation and motive power applications.



In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the hydrogen generation market

The region is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The large market share of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributed to the growing potential to produce carbon-free hydrogen in the region, the growing focus of Australia to generate hydrogen using carbon capture, usage, and storage (CCUS) technology, increasing production and consumption of lower-emission hydrogen.

Also, the growing focus of China to generate hydrogen using renewable energy, natural gas, and coal resources, increasing use of hydrogen in power generation, and stringent environmental regulations towards cleaner forms of energy are contributing to the market growth.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, process, source, application, and countries?

What is the historical market for hydrogen generation across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global hydrogen generation market?

Who are the major players in the global hydrogen generation market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global hydrogen generation market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global hydrogen generation market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global hydrogen generation market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Rising Demand for Hydrogen in the Chemicals Industry Boosting the Utilization of Hydrogen Generation Services

Increasing Government Initiatives to Transition to Clean Energy Sources Driving the Demand for Alternative Fuels Such as Hydrogen

High Capital Cost of Storage Limiting Hydrogen Production

Growing Focus on Developing Green Hydrogen Production Technologies Generating Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Increasing Use of Hydrogen n Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVS) to Promote Environmental Sustainability

Lack of Secure Hydrogen Transport and Storage Infrastructure Creating Safety Challenges

Market Trends

Rising Use of Renewable Energy Sources for Hydrogen Production

Technology Trends

Increasing Use of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) in Hydrogen Production

Supply Chain Analysis

Hydrogen Production

Hydrogen Storage

Hydrogen Transport

Hydrogen Utilization

Scope of the report:

Hydrogen Generation Market Assessment – by Type

Robotic Systems

Gray Hydrogen

Blue Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen

Other Types

Hydrogen Generation Market Assessment – By Process

Hydrogen Generation Process

Thermochemical Process

Electrolysis

Biological Processes

Direct Solar Water Splitting Process

Pressure Swing Adsorption

Hydrogen Storage Process

Cylindering

Portable Storage

Other Storage Processes

Hydrogen Generation Market Assessment – By Source

Fossil Fuels

Nuclear

Water

Solar

Biomass

Other Sources

Hydrogen Generation Market Assessment – By Application

Ammonia Production

Petroleum Refinery

Methanol Production

E-mobility

Synfuel Production

District Heating

Manufacturing

Power Generation

