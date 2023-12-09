Global Incubation Innovation Forces Gather in Lingang for World Top-Performing Incubator Forum 2023

SHANGHAI, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From December 5th to 6th, World Top-Performing Incubator Forum 2023 with the theme of “Innovation Incubates the Future” was held in Lingang New Area. Chen Jinshan, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, Secretary of Party Working Committee of Lingang New Area, Director of Lingang Special Area Administration expressed during the opening ceremony that Lingang New Area is promoting the leadership of scientific and technological innovation, attracting top incubation institutions, venture capitals, and other global sci-tech resources, deepening high-level technological innovation incubation and cooperation, and accelerating the development of “City of Innovation and Entrepreneurship”.

Yuan Guohua, Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Lingang New Area, Secretary of the Party Committee, and Chairman of Lingang Group, Zhao Jian, Chief Engineer of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, Xi Lifeng, Member of the CPC SJTU Standing Committee, and Vice President of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Xu Tian, Genetics Chair Professor and Vice President at Westlake University, Ali Amin, Co-founder and CEO of UBI Global inaugurated this forum.

Wu Xiaohua, Deputy Secretary of Party Working Committee of Lingang New Area Administration and First-class Inspector of Lingang New Area, and Weng Kaining, Deputy Secretary of Party Committee and President of Lingang Group, along with leaders from top incubators, such as Lingang Science and Technology Investment, MiraclePlus Shanghai Alumni Center, ATLATL Center for Innovation & Research, PNP China, XNode, SIMIC InnoSpring, Casstar, AMl (Advanced Materials Incubator),Step Fund,P4 Precision Medicine Accelerator,CodeBase and Start-UpChile, jointly established the “International Innovation Synergy and Incubation Alliance” and released the “Cooperation Initiative of International Innovation Synergy and Incubation Alliance” to issue initiatives and proposals to all talents around the world.

SYNLINX launched its brand and contracted with its first settled enterprises and partners. “SYNLINX Semiconductor” and “SYNLINX Life Science and Technology” are established to empower the technology start-ups.

The First Batch of Proof-of-Concept Center for Frontier Technology released its First Group projects.Abundant top-level resources of both SJTU and Lingang Group are integrated to build a futuristic proof-of-concept center for frontier industrial technologies.

At the opening ceremony, Frederico Lourenco from Flagship Pioneering, Ali Amin from UBI Global,Handson Gilford from The Foundry, Xi Lifeng from SJTU and Xu Tian from Westlake University delivered keynote speeches one by one.

At the panel themed “Innovation Models and Challenges for Global Incubators”, panelists believed that incubators, as a crucial innovation support system, have gained worldwide attention and application.

Furthermore, the specialized seminar “A Deep Dive into Key Metrics for Success”,”Innovation Incubation and Investment by Large Enterprises”, “Capital Empowers Incubation for Life Science Industry” and “New Model for Advanced Incubation” were conducted.

This forum is hosted by Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Administration, Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality and Shanghai Lingang Economic Development (Group) Co.,Ltd,organized by Shanghai Technology Innovation Center, Shanghai Lingang Economic Development Group Technology Investment Co., Ltd, Stepholdings Co., Ltd, Co organized by Shanghai Business Incubation Association (STBIA).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-incubation-innovation-forces-gather-in-lingang-for-world-top-performing-incubator-forum-2023-302010731.html

SOURCE 2023 World Top-Performing Incubator Forum

