Global Industrial Margarine Strategic Business Report 2023: Producers Reformulate Margarine Products to Meet Consumer Demand for Low-Fat and Trans-Fat-Free Foods

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Industrial Margarine: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for Industrial Margarine estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
All Purpose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Spreadable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $682.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Industrial Margarine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$682.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$639.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$416.6 Million by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia–Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Industrial Margarine – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Low Cost of Margarine Supports its Demand as Substitute for Butter
- Margarine Finds Strong Demand in Bakery Space
- COMPETITION
- Leading Companies in Industrial Margarine Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Producers Reformulate Margarine Products to Meet Consumer Demand for Low-Fat and Trans-Fat-Free Foods
- Plant Sourced Margarine Dominates the Market
- Innovations and Technology Advancements to Enhance the Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
