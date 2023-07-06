Global Infrared Imaging Technology Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Significance of IR Technology in Industrial Imaging Applications

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Infrared Imaging Technology: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for Infrared Imaging Technology estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Uncooled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cooled segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Infrared Imaging Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$830.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) –
- Allied Vision Technologies GmbH
- Axis Communications AB
- Bosch Security Systems, Inc.
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- Fluke Corporation
- General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
- Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Leonardo DRS
- Lynred
- New Imaging Technologies
- Opgal Optronic Industries
- Sensors Unlimited, Inc.
- Xenics NV
- Zhejiang Dali Technology Co., Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession
- COVID-19 Impact on Infrared Imaging Technology
- Thermal Imaging as Promising Fever Screening Method to Dodge COVID-19 Storm
- Caveats Regarding Use of Infrared/Thermal Imaging for Fever Detection
- Vendors Highlight Thermal Imaging Systems to Deal with COVID-19 Challenge
- Organizations Rise Up with Thermal Imaging to Reopen & Ensure Business Continuity
- Once a Niche Market, Infrared Cameras Enjoy Rising Demand amid COVID-19
- Regulatory Response to Potential ‘Virus Spotters’
- Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- An Introduction to Infrared Imaging Technology
- Uncooled & Cooled Infrared Imaging
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Uncooled Segment Leads Global Market
- Security & Surveillance Emerges as the Key Application Segment
- China & Asia-Pacific to Boost Market Growth
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Infrared Imaging Technology – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Significance of IR Technology in Industrial Imaging Applications
- Growing Prominence of Infrared Cameras in Inspection & Quality Control Applications
- Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Thermal Imagers for Remote Temperature Measurement
- Rising Demand for Infrared Imaging Products from Non-Industrial Sectors
- Sustained Demand for Infrared Imaging Technology in Military Applications
- With Defense Budgets Coming Under Intense Pressure, IR Imaging Market Witnesses Challenging Times
- Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2019
- Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2019
- Reprioritizing of Budgets Impacts Defense Spending, Affecting IR Imaging Market
- Japan Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion) for 2021-2023
- UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion) for 2021-2023
- Increase in Territorial Conflicts and Border Disputes Drive Focus onto Better Surveillance & Target Identification
- Number of Terrorist Incidents and Terrorism-related Deaths Worldwide: 2011-2018
- Focus on Soldier Modernization Programs Spurs Market Growth
- Soldier Modernization Initiatives Fuel Demand for Advanced IR Imaging Systems: Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027
- Improving Target Identification, Threat Assessment and Monitoring: Essential Capabilities of IR Imaging Systems
- US Companies Offer Support to US Air Force for EO/RF-Related Technology Development
- Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance
- Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders
- Infrared and Thermal Cameras Find Use in ISR Operations
- Advanced LWIR Technology to Power Near-Room Temperature Thermal Imaging
- LWIR Imagers with Superior Dynamic Range
- Security & Surveillance Applications Present Significant Potential for Infrared Imaging Market
- Emerging Applications of SWIR Cameras to Boost Market
- Infrared Imaging Technology’s Growing Role in Gas Detection
- Global Gas Leak Detection & Repair Market by Technology (in %) for 2020E
- IR Imaging Technology Finds Growing Use in Healthcare Sector
- Infrared Cameras for Medical Diagnostic Reasons
- IR Imaging Cameras Rise in Prominence for COVID-19 Screening
- Autonomous Vehicles Integrate IR Imaging Technology
- Global Projected Penetration Rate (%) of Autonomous Vehicles for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025
- As Aviation Industry Looks to Resume Normal Operations, Demand for IR Imaging Systems Poised to Grow
- Expected Losses in Global Aviation Industry (In US$ Billion)
- Consumer Electronics Industry Witnesses Increasing Use of IR Technology
- IR Imaging Cameras: Sensing IR Radiation
- Primary Use-Cases of Thermal Imaging Cameras
- Glitches of Thermal Imaging Cameras
- Infrared Cameras Help Identify & Correct Distortions in Production
- Emerging Infrared Imaging Technology Applications: An Overview
- Technological Advances in IR Imaging Technology & Development of Low Cost Cameras to Propel Market
- NIR-II Opens New Vistas for Biomedical Imaging
- FIR: The Solution for Complete Autonomous Cars
- High Cost of Infrared Cameras: A Key Market Restraint
- Civil Rights & Privacy Concerns Miring Adoption of Thermal Imaging
- Strict Trade Regulations Impede Demand for Infrared Imaging Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
