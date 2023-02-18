Global Life Science Tools Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $258.6 Billion by 2030 – Players Pursue Product Launch & Innovation to Stay Relevant in Competitive Life Science Tools Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Life Science Tools: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Life Science Tools Market to Reach $258.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Life Science Tools estimated at US$133 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$258.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cell Biology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$82.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Genomics segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR



The Life Science Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

– war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Life Sciences Tools

Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here’s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth

Here’s What’s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Life Science Tools Market Gains Precedence during COVID-19 Pandemic

Competition

Players Pursue Product Launch & Innovation to Stay Relevant in Competitive Life Science Tools Market

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 308 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Life Science Tools Market Appears Primed for Healthy Growth Ahead

Cell Biology Holds Significant Revenue Stake

Hospitals Remain Primary End-User Segment

North America Maintains Front Rank in Global Life Science Tools Market

Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Impressive Growth

to Exhibit Impressive Growth Salient Drivers Keeping Global Life Science Tools Market in Good Shape

Technology Trends in the Life Sciences Domain

Connected Devices, IoT Ecosystems to Transform the Life Science Landscape

Exponential Intelligence, Quantum Computing and Ambient Technologies to Make Headway

Cloud Platforms Ease Data Sharing

Life Sciences to Gain with Blockchain Edge

AI-enabled Automation to Deliver Tangible Benefits for All

Cybersecurity Needs Grow for Life Sciences

Intertwined Factors with Major Implications for Life Science Domain & Related Tools

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Life Science Sector Support Demand

Why Diagnostic Testing is Key to Mitigate Impact of Infectious Diseases?

3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry

Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery

Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine

Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle against COVID-19

Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery

Proteomics at the Fore with Latest Advances

Mass Spectrometry (MS) Expands Application of Proteomics

AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns

mRNA Technology Gains Spotlight in Life Sciences

Innovations in Instrumentation Expand Functionality and Drive Adoption of PCR

Synoptic Review of Quantitative PCR Technical Advancements in the Recent Years

Genome Sequencing Experiences Host of Evolutionary Waves

Greater Integration of Genomic Technologies in the Development of Novel Diagnostics Tests

Next Generation Sequencing Drives the Market Growth

R&D Activity Remains Vibrant in NGS

The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-enabled Bioinformatics Services

Single-Cell Spatial Biology Technologies Poised to Emerge as an Integral Aspect of Future Labs

Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for Faster Secondary Analysis Tools

Rapid Growth in Biopharma Industry and Rising Investments in R&D to Boost Market Prospects

Liquid Chromatography Drives Growth in New Application Markets

Innovative HPLC Products Inject New Growth

Digital Transformation of Life Sciences Sector Improves Efficiency and Productivity

Artificial Intelligence offers Multiple Opportunities

Wearable Devices Gains Popularity

The Cloud Technology Witnesses Rapid Growth

VR and E-pharmacy

Smart Quality

Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors Presents Opportunities

Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth in Mass Spectrometry

Miniature Mass Spectroscopy Instruments Get Popular

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand for Life Science Tools

The Rise of Data Analytics in Life Sciences

Data Science in Drug R&D

Data Sharing Emerges as a Significant Trend to Gain Competitive Advantage

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 295 Featured)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fh945-science?w=5

