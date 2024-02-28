Global Market for Bioplastics and Advanced (Chemical) Plastics Recycling 2024-2034: Detailed Projections on Global Production Capacities for Significant Bio-based Feedstocks up to 2034

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Market for Bioplastics and Advanced (Chemical) Plastics Recycling 2024-2034” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Innovation in bioplastics and plastics recycling is spurring a renaissance in the petrochemical industry, with the latest technologies reinventing plastic and making waste plastic a new resource. The Global Market for Bioplastics and Advanced (Chemical) Plastics Recycling 2024-2034 provides a comprehensive analysis of the global bio-based feedstocks, bio-based plastics, and advanced chemical recycling markets.

It covers key trends, drivers, latest developments, production capacities, producers, and market segmentation. The report analyses major feedstocks like starch, sugar crops, plant oils, lignocellulosic biomass, waste streams, algae etc. and the key bio-based chemicals produced from them. Market demand projections are provided for chemicals like lactic acid, FDCA, acrylic acid, succinic acid, 1,4-butanediol etc to 2034.

An extensive section is dedicated to the global bio-based and biodegradable plastics market, segmented by types including PLA, PHA, PBS, bio-PET etc. It includes production capacities by leading manufacturers, SWOT analysis, price trends and demand forecast by end-user markets like packaging, automotive, textiles, agriculture etc.

The report also covers technologies in advanced chemical recycling including pyrolysis, gasification, glycolysis, enzymatic processes etc. Profiles are provided of key companies active in these spaces along with their production capacities. An in-depth demand analysis is provided for chemical recycling by region and polymer type through 2040. The role of natural fibers as sustainable reinforcements is also explored including typical properties, manufacturing processes, applications and market statistics.

Report contents include:

Global production capacities and demand forecasts for major bio-based feedstocks like starch, sugar crops, oils, lignocellulosic biomass etc up to 2034

Production projections for key platform chemicals such as lactic acid, FDCA, acrylic acid, 1,4-butanediol, succinic acid etc derived from bio-based feedstocks

Market analysis, applications, producers and production capacities for biobased plastics including PLA, PHA, PBS, bio-PET, bio-PE, bio-PP

Role and demand for bioplastics in major end-user markets: packaging, textiles, automotive, agriculture, building & construction

Latest technologies and leading companies active in advanced (chemical) plastic recycling markets

Capacity expansions and anticipated demand growth for chemical recycling techniques: pyrolysis, gasification, enzymatic, etc by region and polymer type

Applications and market overview of natural fiber reinforced biocomposites

Comprehensive profiles of over 800 companies active across production, R&D and commercialization of bio-based chemicals, bioplastics and advanced recycling technologies.

Comparative life cycle assessments benchmarking eco-profiles of green alternatives against traditional petrochemical routes

Market challenges and opportunities in scaling up environment-friendly solutions aligned with principles of circular economy

Key Topics Covered:





1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Global production of plastics

2.2 The importance of plastic

2.3 Issues with plastics use

2.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics

2.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

2.6 Plastic pollution

2.7 Policy and regulations

2.8 The circular economy

2.9 Plastic recycling

2.9.1 Mechanical recycling

2.9.1.1 Closed-loop mechanical recycling

2.9.1.2 Open-loop mechanical recycling

2.9.1.3 Polymer types, use, and recovery

2.9.2 Advanced recycling (molecular recycling, chemical recycling)

2.9.2.1 Main streams of plastic waste

2.9.2.2 Comparison of mechanical and advanced chemical recycling

2.10 Life cycle assessment

3 BIO-BASED FEEDSTOCKS AND INTERMEDIATES MARKET

3.1 BIOREFINERIES

3.2 BIO-BASED FEEDSTOCK AND LAND USE

3.3 PLANT-BASED

3.3.1 STARCH

3.3.2 SUGAR CROPS

3.3.3 LIGNOCELLULOSIC BIOMASS

3.3.4 PLANT OILS

3.3.5 NON-EDIBIBLE MILK

3.4 WASTE

3.5 MICROBIAL & MINERAL SOURCES

3.6 GASEOUS

3.7 COMPANY PROFILES (115 company profiles)

4 BIO-BASED PLASTICS MARKET

4.1 BIO-BASED OR RENEWABLE PLASTICS

4.2 BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PLASTICS

4.3 TYPES

4.4 KEY MARKET PLAYERS

4.5 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS

4.6 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS

4.7 PRODUCTION OF BIOBASED AND BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS, BY REGION

4.8 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF BIOPLASTICS

4.9 NATURAL FIBERS IN BIOPLASTICS

4.10 COMPANY PROFILES 381 (517 company profiles)

5 ADVANCED (CHEMICAL) PLASTICS RECYCLING MARKET

5.1 Classification of recycling technologies

5.2 Market drivers and trends

5.3 Industry news, funding and developments 2020-2023

5.4 Capacities

5.5 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology

5.6 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology, by region

5.7 Chemically recycled plastic products

5.8 Market map

5.9 Value chain

5.10 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of advanced plastics recycling processes

5.11 Recycled plastic yield and cost

5.12 Market challenges

6 THE ADVANCED (CHEMICAL) RECYCLING MARKET

6.1 Applications

6.2 Pyrolysis

6.3 Gasification

6.4 Dissolution

6.5 Depolymerisation

6.5.1 Hydrolysis

6.5.2 Enzymolysis

6.5.3 Methanolysis

6.5.4 Glycolysis

6.5.5 Aminolysis

6.5.6 Companies and capacities (current and planned)

6.6 Other advanced chemical recycling technologies

6.6.1 Hydrothermal cracking

6.6.2 Pyrolysis with in-line reforming

6.6.3 Microwave-assisted pyrolysis

6.6.4 Plasma pyrolysis

6.6.5 Plasma gasification

6.6.6 Supercritical fluids

6.6.7 Carbon fiber recycling

6.8 COMPANY PROFILES (164 company profiles)

