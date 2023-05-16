Global Mechanical Recycling of Plastic Packaging Waste Research Report 2022-2030: Partnerships Between Recovery Companies and AI-based Providers to Develop Advanced End-to-End Recycling Capacity

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Mechanical Recycling of Plastic Packaging Waste” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global mechanical recycling of plastic packaging waste at $15,730.8 million in 2022. We expect it to reach $41,078.7 million in 2030, recording a 12.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.
The report analyzes current trends shaping global plastic packaging markets and the factors impacting the development of mechanical recycling of plastic packaging.
The circular economy approach involves initiatives across material and product life cycles, supporting sustainable resource consumption and waste prevention by assimilating high-tech solutions. The global resource management sector is transitioning toward greater digital technology adoption using disruptive smart technologies and platform-based solutions to ensure physical and digital tracking of closed-loop material management.
Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered material recognition is a disruptive technology that offers high growth potential in current and future applications for efficient waste sorting and recycling. Smart material recovery facilities are implementing a combination of robotic sorting solutions, computer vision, optical sorters, sensors, and AI with the ability to perform complex tasks and detect specific types/shapes/brands of packaging of individual manufacturers.
Stakeholders view mechanical recycling as an excellent example of the circular economy. It significantly reduces waste generation, limits landfilling and plastic pollution, cuts the consumption of virgin materials in polymer production, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
Heightened extended producer responsibility (EPR) implemented by fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, rising consumer awareness, and sustainability goals such as the European Union (EU) target of recycling 55% of plastic packaging waste by 2030 drive the demand for circular polymers.
Notably, the report provides stakeholders insights into a dynamic market influenced by increasing global sustainability imperatives and technological advances, creating new aftermarkets and growth opportunities for participants to explore.
Other important information includes:
- The distribution of plastic packaging waste recycling facilities, services, and new investments by region, with growth opportunity index by segments
- Growth accelerators shaping mechanical recycling in the circular economy of plastics
- Leading providers of AI-based material recognition and mechanical processing technologies
- Analyses on how AI application in waste recycling supports the development of new markets for secondary materials and creates new business models
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mechanical Recycling of Plastic Packaging
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Market Overview
- Top Market Trends
- Materials Suitable for Mechanical and Chemical Recycling of PCR Plastics
- Key Processes of Mechanical Recycling in the Plastics Value Chain
- Key Processes of Mechanical Recycling in the Plastics Value Chain – Definitions
- Growth Opportunity Index by Key Verticals
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Trends Impacting Mechanical Recycling Development
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by CAPEX and OPEX
- Growth Metrics
3 Regional Analysis
- Plastic Packaging Waste Generation and Recycling by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Distribution of Mechanical Recycling CAPEX and OPEX by Region
- Overview of Regional Opportunities – Europe
- Overview of Regional Opportunities – North America
- Overview of Regional Opportunities – Latin America
- Overview of Regional Opportunities – Asia-Pacific
- Overview of Regional Opportunities – Middle East & Africa
4 Stakeholder Analysis and Companies to Watch
- Stakeholder Integration
- New Business Models
- Mapping Key Solution Providers
- Mapping Key Solution Providers
- Case Study – Strategic Partnerships Between Materials Recovery Companies and AI-based Solution Providers to Develop Advanced End-to-End Recycling Capacity
- Companies to Watch
5 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Recycling Robots and AI for Material/Product Detection and Sorting
- Growth Opportunity 2: Platform-based Solutions with Real-time Flow Analyzers to Increase Processing Visibility and Transparency
- Growth Opportunity 3: Sensor-based and Optical Recycling Sorting Systems
