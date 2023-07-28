Global Network Interface Cards Market 2023 – 2027: Fueled by Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet and Data Centers

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Network Interface Cards Market 2023-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global network interface cards market is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with a forecasted increase of USD 2,903.19 million during the period from 2022 to 2027.

The market is expected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.84% throughout the forecast period. The report on the network interface cards market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, recent trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for high-speed internet, growing adoption of virtualization technologies, and growing need for data centers.

The network interface cards market is segmented based on type, application, and geography:

By Type

Ethernet Interface Card

Token Ring Interface Card

By Application

PCs

Portable PCs

Switches

Modems

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC ( Asia-Pacific )

) South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the emergence of bring-your-own-device as one of the prime reasons driving the network interface cards market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing trend of cloud migration and emergence of iot and edge computing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Buffalo EU BV

Chelsio Communications

Cisco Systems Inc.

D Link Corp.

Dialog Semiconductor PLC

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Molex LLC

NVIDIA Corp.

Opto 22

RAD Data Communications Ltd.

Sierra Wireless Inc.

StarTech.com Ltd.

Taiwan Commate Computer Inc.

TRENDnet Inc.

Unizyx Holding Corp.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

