Global Online Video Platform in Media and Entertainment Strategic Business Report 2023: Importance of Live Video Streaming in the Digital World Emerges as a Potent Growth Driver

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Online Video Platform in Media and Entertainment: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Online Video Platform in Media and Entertainment estimated at US$612.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Video Sharing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commercial Video Platforms segment is readjusted to a revised 18.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $134.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21% CAGR

The Online Video Platform in Media and Entertainment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$134.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$657 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 14.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$564 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 103 Featured) –

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Comcast Technology Solutions Ltd.

Dacast Inc.

Endavo Media & Communications Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kaltura Inc.

Kollective Technology Inc.

Limelight Networks Inc.,

Longtail Ad Solutions, Inc.

MediaMelon Inc.

Panopto, Inc.

SpotX, Inc.

Buildscale, Inc d/b/a Vidyard

Vimeo Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Online Video Platform in Media and Entertainment – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Rise of Video to the Top of the Digital Food Chain & as the Most Powerful Communication Medium Provides the Foundation for Growth of Online Video Platforms

Video Is Well On-Track to Dominate Global IP Traffic: % Share of Global IP Traffic by Type for the Year 2022

Exploding Video Traffic Strengthens the Business Case for Online Video Platforms: Global Video Traffic (In Exabytes Per Month) for Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

The Never-Ending “Race” Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in 2022

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of January 2022

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback Despite a Prolonging Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Online Video Platform in Media and Entertainment: Definition, Overview & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Importance of Live Video Streaming in the Digital World Emerges as a Potent Growth Driver

Spurred by the Pandemic, Booming Online Education & e-Learning Industry Fuels Demand for Online Video Education Platforms

The Coming Era of eLearning & The Ensuing Demand for Educational Videos to Spur Opportunities for Online Video Platforms: Global Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Video Dominates the Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms: % Share Breakdown of Digital Learning Materials Used by Type for the Year 2022

Higher User Engagement with Short Videos as Compared to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short But Effective Educational Video Content: % Engagement Loss by Video Length

Rise of On-Demand Subscription-Based Video Content Over the OTT Platform Drives Opportunities for Video On-Demand Platforms

Growing Popularity of Video-On-Demand Drives Demand for On-Demand Video Platform Services: Global Opportunity for Video On-Demand (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Spurred by Digitalization of Marketing, the Rise of Video Advertising Opens a New Growth Avenue for Online Video Platforms

Unprecedented Growth for Digital Marketing Spends

Digitalization of Marketing Brings Opportunities for Utilizing Video Marketing to Ensure Effective Customer Engagement: Global Spending on Digital Advertising & Marketing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Here’s Why Video Marketing is the Latest Craze & the Best Part of Digital Marketing

With the Rise of Social Commerce, Video Advertising on Social Media is the New Buzz

Astounding Rise of Social Commerce Means Video Has to be the Most Important Ingredient to Achieve Desired ROI on Investments: Global Market for Social Commerce (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Popularity of Video Podcasts Drives Demand for Podcast Hosting Platforms

Growing Popularity of Podcasts is a Potential Business Opportunity for Online Video Platforms: Global Podcasting Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Appetite for Podcasts Keeps Growing: % of Population Who Have Listened or Viewed a Podcast in the Past Month by Country

Super-Fast Internet Browsing Speed Promised by 4G & 5G to Boost Online Video Consumption

5G Brings the Promise of Increased Video Consumption, an Opportunity Online Video Platform Providers Cannot Ignore: Global Number of 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

Online Video Platforms Offer Modern Video Analytics Tools Designed to Increase Engagement

Growing Focus on Video Monetization Bodes Well for Market Growth

Blockchain & AI Make a Mark on Video Streaming Platforms

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

