Global Scintillators Strategic Research Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Medicine Imaging to Stir Up Demand for Scintillators

The "Scintillators: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Scintillators Market to Reach $717.9 Million by 2030
The global market for Scintillators estimated at US$495.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$717.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$474.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $148.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Scintillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$105.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia–Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- Pandemic Puts Pressure on Healthcare System
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Radiation Detection & Monitoring: A Prelude
- An Introduction to Scintillators
- Organic Scintillators
- Inorganic Scintillators
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Inorganic Scintillators: The Leading Segment
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 33 Featured)
- Alpha Spectra, Inc.
- Amcrys
- Detec
- Dynasil Corporation
- EPIC Crystal Company Limited
- GE Research
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Hitachi Metals Ltd.
- Ludlum Measurements Inc.
- Mirion Technologies Inc.
- Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co., Ltd.
- Rexon Components, Inc.
- Saint Gobain
- Scintacor
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Shanghai SICCAS High Technology Corporation
- Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
- Zecotek Photonics
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Advancements in Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine: Potential for Scintillators Market
- Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality Drives Need for Scintillators
- Scintillation Materials Play a Vital Role in Medical Imaging Modalities
- Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Medicine Imaging to Stir Up Demand for Scintillators
- Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray Detectors for Mammography
- Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators
- Demand for Radiation Monitoring in Homeland Security Applications to Drive Need for Scintillators
- Stilbene Enables Faster Neutron Detection
- SPRD Technologies to Improve Detection of Nuclear/Radiological Sources
- Dual Gamma-Neutron Detector Materials for Compact Detectors
- Industrial Applications Present Growth Potential for Scintillators
- Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Use Scintillators
- Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection Gains Popularity
- Scintillators Find Significance in Nuclear Power Plants
- Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Capacity (MWs)
- Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Electricity Generation (Billion Kilowatt Hours)
- Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors Worldwide by Country
- Emergence of Renewable Energy Sources as Replacement for Nuclear Energy to Impede Market Growth
- Rising Prominence of Scintillators in Space Missions
- Plastic Scintillators Emerge as Promising Materials
- Researchers Develop New Plastic Scintillator
- Ongoing Technological Advancements Pave Way for Development of Advanced Scintillation Devices
- Advent of 2D HP x-ray Scintillators Streamline Process of Detecting X-ray and x-ray Radiations
- New Scintillator Materials and Research Projects to Spur Market Prospects
- Rare Earth Metals in the Spotlight
- CZT Shows Tremendous Promise in Nuclear Medicine
- Seeking Alternatives to Helium-3
- New Tin-Loaded Organic Glass Scintillator
- Researchers Develop New Scintillation Material
- High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for Soft and Hard X-Rays
- Perovskite Nanocrystal-based Sensitized Plastic Scintillators
- High-Performance X-Ray Scintillators based on Organic Manganese Bromide
- GE Research Develops New Detectors for Homeland Security Applications
- Polimaster’s Radiation Monitoring Devices
- New Homeland Security Tool for Detection of Gamma Rays and Radioactive Isotopes
- UT Faculty’s Aid to Homeland Security to Detect Radioactive Materials
- Nanostructure-based Design Improves Scintillator Efficiency
- X-ray Imaging with Nontoxic Double Perovskite Scintillators
- Researchers Develop Flexible X-ray Scintillators
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
