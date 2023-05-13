Global Scintillators Strategic Research Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Medicine Imaging to Stir Up Demand for Scintillators

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Scintillators: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Scintillators Market to Reach $717.9 Million by 2030



The global market for Scintillators estimated at US$495.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$717.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$474.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $148.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Scintillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$105.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

– war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Pandemic Puts Pressure on Healthcare System

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Radiation Detection & Monitoring: A Prelude

An Introduction to Scintillators

Organic Scintillators

Inorganic Scintillators

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Inorganic Scintillators: The Leading Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 33 Featured)

Alpha Spectra, Inc.

Amcrys

Detec

Dynasil Corporation

EPIC Crystal Company Limited

GE Research

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Ludlum Measurements Inc.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Nihon Kessho Kogaku Co., Ltd.

Rexon Components, Inc.

Saint Gobain

Scintacor

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Shanghai SICCAS High Technology Corporation

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Zecotek Photonics

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancements in Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine: Potential for Scintillators Market

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality Drives Need for Scintillators

Scintillation Materials Play a Vital Role in Medical Imaging Modalities

Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Medicine Imaging to Stir Up Demand for Scintillators

Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray Detectors for Mammography

Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators

Demand for Radiation Monitoring in Homeland Security Applications to Drive Need for Scintillators

Stilbene Enables Faster Neutron Detection

SPRD Technologies to Improve Detection of Nuclear/Radiological Sources

Dual Gamma-Neutron Detector Materials for Compact Detectors

Industrial Applications Present Growth Potential for Scintillators

Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Use Scintillators

Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection Gains Popularity

Scintillators Find Significance in Nuclear Power Plants

Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Capacity (MWs)

Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross Electricity Generation (Billion Kilowatt Hours)

Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors Worldwide by Country

Emergence of Renewable Energy Sources as Replacement for Nuclear Energy to Impede Market Growth

Rising Prominence of Scintillators in Space Missions

Plastic Scintillators Emerge as Promising Materials

Researchers Develop New Plastic Scintillator

Ongoing Technological Advancements Pave Way for Development of Advanced Scintillation Devices

Advent of 2D HP x-ray Scintillators Streamline Process of Detecting X-ray and x-ray Radiations

New Scintillator Materials and Research Projects to Spur Market Prospects

Rare Earth Metals in the Spotlight

CZT Shows Tremendous Promise in Nuclear Medicine

Seeking Alternatives to Helium-3

New Tin-Loaded Organic Glass Scintillator

Researchers Develop New Scintillation Material

High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for Soft and Hard X-Rays

Perovskite Nanocrystal-based Sensitized Plastic Scintillators

High-Performance X-Ray Scintillators based on Organic Manganese Bromide

GE Research Develops New Detectors for Homeland Security Applications

Polimaster’s Radiation Monitoring Devices

New Homeland Security Tool for Detection of Gamma Rays and Radioactive Isotopes

UT Faculty’s Aid to Homeland Security to Detect Radioactive Materials

Nanostructure-based Design Improves Scintillator Efficiency

X-ray Imaging with Nontoxic Double Perovskite Scintillators

Researchers Develop Flexible X-ray Scintillators

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6urriq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-scintillators-strategic-research-report-2023-increasing-adoption-of-nuclear-medicine-imaging-to-stir-up-demand-for-scintillators-301823419.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

