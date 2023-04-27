Global Server Market Forecast Report 2023-2027 Featuring AMD, AWS, Dell, Google, HPE, Intel, Nvidia, Supermicro

DUBLIN, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Server Market Forecast, 2023-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report provides a quarterly shipment volume of the global server industry for the period 1Q 2021-4Q 2023 and global server shipment volume forecasts for the period 2023-2027, shipment volume breakdown by shipment destination and customer type, and briefly examines current and future development trends of the industry.
Affected by the global economic downturn, U.S. cloud service providers are continuing to reduce server replacement and personnel costs as well as streamlining internal personnel within their organizations. Nevertheless, the number of newly built data centers continues to increase worldwide, mainly driven by the adjustment of the computing and processing structure of data centers, and the accelerated introduction of AI computing power within data centers.
List of Topics
- Shipment volume forecasts of the global server industry over the period 2023-2027
- Server shipments by region and by CPU architecture
- Analyst comments on the latest developments of the global server industry and market
- The content of this report includes primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese server makers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 2019-2027
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 1Q21 – 4Q23
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by Region, 2019 – 2023
- Worldwide Server Shipment Share by Region, 2019 – 2023
- Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 2019 – 2023
- Worldwide Server Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 2019 – 2023
- Intelligence Insight
- Research Scope & Definitions
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AMD
- AWS
- Dell
- HPE
- Intel
- Nvidia
- Supermicro
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2u13cs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-server-market-forecast-report-2023-2027-featuring-amd-aws-dell-google-hpe-intel-nvidia-supermicro-301809694.html
SOURCE Research and Markets