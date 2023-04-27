Global Server Market Forecast Report 2023-2027 Featuring AMD, AWS, Dell, Google, HPE, Intel, Nvidia, Supermicro

This report provides a quarterly shipment volume of the global server industry for the period 1Q 2021-4Q 2023 and global server shipment volume forecasts for the period 2023-2027, shipment volume breakdown by shipment destination and customer type, and briefly examines current and future development trends of the industry.

Affected by the global economic downturn, U.S. cloud service providers are continuing to reduce server replacement and personnel costs as well as streamlining internal personnel within their organizations. Nevertheless, the number of newly built data centers continues to increase worldwide, mainly driven by the adjustment of the computing and processing structure of data centers, and the accelerated introduction of AI computing power within data centers.

List of Topics

Shipment volume forecasts of the global server industry over the period 2023-2027

Server shipments by region and by CPU architecture

Analyst comments on the latest developments of the global server industry and market

The content of this report includes primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese server makers.

Key Topics Covered:

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 2019-2027

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 1Q21 – 4Q23

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by Region, 2019 – 2023

Worldwide Server Shipment Share by Region, 2019 – 2023

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 2019 – 2023

Worldwide Server Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 2019 – 2023

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AMD

AWS

Dell

Google

HPE

Intel

Nvidia

Supermicro

