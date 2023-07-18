Global Solar Water Heaters Market Estimated to Reach US$10.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand and Post-Pandemic Recovery

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Solar Water Heaters – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Solar Water Heaters estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Evacuated Tube Collector, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Unglazed Water Collector segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR



The Solar Water Heaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) –

A.O. Smith

Alternate Energy

Bradford White

Chromagen

HiminSolar

Racold

Rheem Manufacturing

SunTank

V-Guard

Viessmann

Wagner Solar

