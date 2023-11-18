Global Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 150+ Deals Signed Since 2016

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 158 stem cell deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual stem cell partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the stem cell deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of stem cell deals from 2016 to 2023. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter stem cell deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in stem cell deal making since 2016.



In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter Highlights

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of stem cell dealmaking.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in stem cell dealmaking since 2016.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading stem cell deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in stem cell dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of stem cell deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of stem cell deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of stem cell partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific stem cell technology type in focus.

Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse stem cell collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis – identify market value of transactions

Financials terms – upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents – insights into deal structures

Due diligence – assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Stem Cell Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:

Trends in stem cell dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Directory of stem cell deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading stem cell deals by value

Most active stem cell licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 – Introduction



Chapter 2 – Trends in stem cell dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Stem cell deals over the years

2.3. Most active stem cell dealmakers

2.4. Stem cell deals by deal type

2.5. Stem cell deals by therapy area

2.6. Stem cell deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for stem cell deals

2.7.1 Stem cell deals headline values

2.7.2 Stem cell deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Stem cell deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Stem cell royalty rates



Chapter 3 – Leading stem cell deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top stem cell deals by value



Chapter 4 – Most active stem cell dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active stem cell dealmakers

4.3. Most active stem cell deals company profiles



Chapter 5 – Stem cell contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Stem cell contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 – Stem cell dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory – Stem cell deals by company A-Z

Deal directory – Stem cell deals by deal type

Deal directory – Stem cell deals by therapy area



Companies Mentioned (Partial List)

Regenetech

Regeneus

Stempeutics

Bakulev Center of Cardiovascular Surgery of Russian Academy of Sciences

CNA Development

The New York Stem Cell Foundation

Arthrex

Generex Biotechnology

Celltex Therapeutics

Viscofan BioEngineering

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Biosafe

BioLife Solutions

Rockefeller University

Montefiore Medical Center

Wake Forest University

Fast Forward

Jain Foundation

Promega

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Hepregen

Histogen

Lentigen

Philogen

Vascugen

Shenogen Pharma

VistaGen Therapeutics

Centogene

Spinogenix

Transgenomic

Biological Industries

Procognia

Apceth

Munich Technical University

Lehigh University

Monash University

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center

Shanghai Cell Therapy Group

Shanghai Jia Fu Medical Apparatus

Sinopharm

AXM Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fem0y2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-stem-cell-collaboration-and-licensing-agreements-analysis-report-2023-with-directory-of-150-deals-signed-since-2016-301992116.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

