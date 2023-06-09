Global Superconductors Strategic Business Report 2023: Search for Innovative Ways to Store Energy & Ensuing Rise in Popularity of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Superconductors: Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Superconductors estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Low & Medium Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Superconductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) –

American Superconductor Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Ceraco Ceramic Coating GmbH

Cryomagnetics Inc.

Deutsche Nanoschicht GmbH

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Hyper Tech Research Inc.

Japan Superconductor Technology Inc.

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Scientific Magnetics

Southwire Company

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Supercon Inc.

Superconductor Technologies Inc.

SuperOx

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Superconductors: The Greatest Scientific Discovery of the 21st Century

Recent Market Activity

Steady Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years

Market Analysis by Segment

Low Temperature Superconductors (LTS): Largest Product Category

High Temperature Superconductors (HTS) Fastest Growing Segment

Market Analysis by Region

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Superconductors – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Aging and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure Welcomes the Emergence of Superconductors

Crowded Skies & the Need for Other Rapid Transit Alternatives Drive Interest in Magnetic Levitation Transport

Medical Imaging: The Largest Application Area Generating a Major Chunk of Market Revenues

Emerging Significance of Biomagnetism As an Alternate Form of Medicine Opens Up a New Application Possibility for Superconductors

Robust Investments in Life Sciences and Biotechnology Drives Opportunities for Superconductors in Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR)

Search for Innovative Ways to Store Energy & the Ensuing Rise in Popularity of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage Drives Growth in the Market

Superconductors Make a Sizable Impact on the Electrical Equipment Market

Electric Motors

Fault Current Limiters (FCLs)

Generators

Tapping into the Electrodynamics of Superconductors Marks the Emergence of Superconducting Electronics

Superconducting Spintronics Gets a Headstart

Global Focus on Innovation through R&D Provides a Lucrative Platform for the Development & Commercialization of Superconductors

Pushing the Frontiers of Human Knowledge: A Peek into the Most Recent Innovations in Superconducting Materials Made by Scientific Research Facilities Worldwide

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j887xa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-superconductors-strategic-business-report-2023-search-for-innovative-ways-to-store-energy–ensuing-rise-in-popularity-of-superconducting-magnetic-energy-storage-drives-growth-301847165.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

