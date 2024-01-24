Global Sustainable Cities Competition Sparks Speedy Innovation Solutions

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FULL and Anthropogenic announced the kickoff of a $10 Billion Annual Sustainable Cities Competition at the World Economic Forum. This transformative initiative is aimed at accelerating climate transition projects and rapidly enabling sustainable urban development in up to 10 cities across the globe.

The competition, with a conﬁrmed $1 billion anchor investment and a capped value of up to $10 billion, is poised to redeﬁne the landscape of climate adaptation and mitigation efforts globally by incentivizing investment and impact on an aggressive timeline that leverages the power of multi-source Data and AI systems.

Anthropogenic will serve as the comprehensive monitoring entity for the competition through its commitment to truth, trust, transparency, and timeliness in objective performance monitoring and assessment.

Full will lead the competition, leveraging its novel AI expertise to radically shorten the timelines for urban development, action and impact from 10+ years to under 3. As Gold, CEO of FULL, says: “We don’t have enough labor in the whole world to transition slowly, so our innovation was to do it in the time required, and that’s fast”.

This partnership represents a commitment to accelerating Climate Transition Investments by structuring innovative, de-risked capital for the ﬁnancial sector, focusing both on responsive Climate adaptation and prudent mitigation.

Rapid Results

The competition aims to signiﬁcantly reduce the time required for full city-scale transformation by leveraging the power of Artiﬁcial Intelligence and deeply committed stakeholders. As a part of the program, FULL will provide its AI-driven customized climate transition planning tool to stream the application process, ensuring swift and effective implementation of sustainable initiatives.

Advancing Outcome-based Reporting for Green Bonds and Sustainability Linked Bonds

A key focus of the Sustainable Cities Competition is the elevation of Green Bond ﬁnance and data tracking to proactively mitigate physical climate risks, particularly through initiatives targeting energy efficiency and consumption reduction. This innovative approach aligns with the 2030 Goals, UN SDGs and ICMA Green Bond Principles, providing an annualized investment and impact rate of return. (IRR²).

Path to $2 Trillion Annual Investment by 2026

The Sustainable Cities Competition helps chart a more reliable course towards the World Economic Forum’s recommended $2 trillion annual investment by 2026, not merely based on UN SDGs but grounded in real asset loss risk. This forward-thinking strategy aims to pave the way for a sustainable future by closing the climate transition investment gap.

Invitation to Act: Join the Movement

An open invitation is extended to individuals and communities worldwide who aspire to live in greener, more beautiful, and affordable cities. Interested parties are encouraged to apply by joining the wait-list for the AI-Application Portal launch on our website.

Winners in 2024 will witness immediate action to enhance their communities. For media inquiries, please contact:

enquiries@anthropogenic.com or

team@full.community

About FULL

FULL believes that everyone deserves food, friends, and a future on this planet. FULL’s greentech converts dead space to regenerative space and offers a scalable solution to the sustainable transition. Our tech enabled community gardens can be installed on rooftops for massive energy and carbon emissions savings in real estate portfolios, while our core commitment is that all installations from rural refuge sites to major urban capitals are nutrient producing and increase biodiversity. FULL also offers whole neighborhood and city transformations, where we can eliminate heat island effects by lowering entire city temperatures 5°C, reducing air pollution, and eliminating nutrient insecurity. Individual, business, or government- we all must adapt, and FULL can help you transition with maximum beneﬁt while actually saving you money.

About Anthropogenic

Anthropogenic is Developing the leading Financial Technology platform driving climate transition ﬁnance. Delivering Truth, Trust, Transparency, and Timeliness for impact-linked ﬁnancial products, including green and sustainability linked bonds, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and environmental credit markets. The platform, Anthro harnesses the power of public and private data, Artiﬁcial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) to illuminate, integrate, inform, and incentivize, investment, impact, and intense engagement. Provides objective, veridical measures to enable both Investment Rate of Return and Impact Rate of Return (IRR2) for ﬁnancial institutions, investors, and a broad spectrum of stakeholders.

Website: WWW.SustainableCitiesCompetition.org

Note: All ﬁgures mentioned are subject to conﬁrmation and may be subject to change as the competition progresses.

SOURCE Anthropogenic Inc.

