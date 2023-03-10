Global Wind Turbines Markets, Technologies, and Applications Report 2023-2027 Featuring Leading Players – Vestas Wind Systems, Siemens Gamesa, GE, Ming Yang Smart Energy, Envision, and Nordex

In this report 2021 is used as the market’s base year, estimated values are provided for 2022 and market values are forecast for the period of 2022 to 2027. All market values are provided in millions of dollars, and market shares and CAGRs are provided in percentages.

The market for wind turbines is continuously growing due to the growing demand for clean energy sources for generating electrical power. The growing demand for renewable energy from consumers in wake of awareness of emission-free energy is likely to drive market growth.

Governments across the globe are striving to meet the Paris agreement and government targets for reducing greenhouse emissions with the help of supportive government regulations, policies, incentives, and tax rebates. These supports are helping to drive the growth of the market.

Governments are also encouraging private investors and stakeholders to develop wind energy by providing more tax benefits and statutory support. Also, some governments are pumping huge investments into the industry to increase the share of wind energy in the energy mix, which is augmenting the market growth. These combined factors are certain to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Wind power resources have increased significantly in the past two decades, driven by strong R&D capabilities, new developments in technology and the falling cost of electricity created through wind power.

According to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), wind generation capacity from both onshore and offshore installations has increased significantly in the past two decades, jumping from 7.5 (Gigawatt) GW in 1997 to 837 GW in 2021. Onshore wind capacity grew from 178 GW in 2010 to 707.4 GW in 2021, while offshore wind capacity has grown proportionately more, but from a lower base, from 3.1 GW in 2010 to 35.3 GW in 2021.



Onshore wind installations experienced a lower addition of capacity, with 72.5 GW added in 2021 (-18%), due to lower installations in China and the United States. China installed 30.7 GW of onshore wind capacity in 2021 (-39% compared to 2020, due to the termination of the feed-in tariff), while the United States only added 12.7 GW (-25%) due to supply chain issues.

However, these lower installations in the two largest markets were partly compensated by record-high growth in Europe (+14.1 GW, including 2.1 GW in Sweden, 1.9 GW in Germany, and 1.5 GW in Turkey), Latin America (+5.8 GW, including 3.8 GW in Brazil), and Africa and the Middle East (+1.8 GW, including 668 MW in South Africa).



Offshore wind installations soared in 2021 with 21.1 GW installed (three times more than the 6.9 GW installed in 2020), spurred by China (16.9 GW), the U.K. (2.3 GW), Denmark (605 MW), the Netherlands (392 MW), and Asia-Pacific countries (excluding China and South Korea, 888 MW). Auctioned capacity rose by 153% in 2021, with 88 GW awarded in 2021, including 69 GW onshore and 19 GW offshore. A significant part was awarded in China (52 GW, including 49 GW of onshore grid parity projects).

This report analyzes different turbine types, installations type, grid connectivity, end use, capacity rating, end user, and regional market development of wind turbines. Furthermore, we also segment the market analysis by major countries in this report, such as the U.S., China, Germany, and others where the opportunities for wind turbines are lucrative.

The report is prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current, and future market scenarios. The report also covers leading companies with information on product types, business footprint, revenue, etc. We have also included a list of other companies in global and regional markets. Also, the report includes a patent analysis for the wind turbines market, which represents a significant investment area for investors.

The report incorporates the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia–Ukraine war on the global and regional markets.

Report Includes

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Coverage of history, evolution, applications, and benefits of wind turbine and discussion on market opportunities, major issues and trends affecting the industry

Segmentation of the market by turbine type, installation, grid connectivity, service, end use, capacity rating, and region

Insight into the recent industry structure, regulations and policies, pipeline products, and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

Company profiles of the leading global players, including Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Siemens Gamesa, General Electric, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., Envision Group, and Nordex SE

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Market Overview

3.1.1 Characterizing Wind Resources

3.1.2 Economic Prospects of Wind Energy

3.1.3 the Cost of Wind Power is Competitive With Conventional Power Plants

3.2 History and Evolution of Wind Turbines

3.2.1 Wind Energy History

3.2.2 Wind Energy Present

3.2.3 Wind Energy Future

3.3 Developments in the Wind Turbine Industry

3.3.1 Catenary Moored Semi-Submersible Platforms (Cmssp) Platform

3.3.2 Tension Leg Platforms (Tlp) Platform

3.3.3 Spar Buoys

3.3.4 Pitch Bearings

3.3.5 Rotor Size and Blade Shape

3.3.6 Robotic Inspection

3.4 Trends

3.4.1 Increased Interest in the Renewable Sources of Energy

3.4.2 Heightened Concern About Carbon Emissions

3.4.3 Selling Excess Electricity to the Utilities

3.4.4 Early Stage of Industry

3.5 Wind Turbine Advances

3.6 Wind Turbine Components

3.6.1 Subcomponents for Wind Turbines

3.7 Government Regulations and Incentives: Technological Issues in the Wind Industry

3.7.1 Incentives for Wind Energy

3.7.2 Permits and Legal Aspects

3.7.3 Ecological Impact of Wind Turbines

3.7.4 Production Tax Credit

3.7.5 Government Incentives for the Construction of New Renewable Sources of Energy

3.7.6 Wind Turbine and Component Technology Issues

3.8 Basis of Wind Energy Projects

3.8.1 Wind Energy Project Costs

3.8.2 Cost of Producing Wind Energy

3.9 Steps for Development of Wind Projects

3.10 Certification and Testing of Wind Turbines

3.10.1 Design Assessment

3.10.2 Type Testing

3.10.3 Manufacturing Evaluation

3.10.4 Performance Characteristics

3.10.5 International Standards

3.11 Applications, Advantages, and Challenges

3.11.1 Applications

3.11.2 Advantages of Wind Energy

3.11.3 Disadvantages of Wind Energy

3.11.4 Challenges

3.12 Improving Turbine Efficiencies

3.12.1 Improved Turbine Efficiencies Through Design Innovations

3.12.2 Improved Turbine Efficiencies Using Carbon Fiber

Chapter 4 Global Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Turbine Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Market by Turbine Type

5.2.1 Horizontal-Axis Turbines

5.2.2 Vertical-Axis Turbines

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Installation

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Market by Type of Installation

6.2.1 Onshore

6.2.2 Offshore

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Grid Connectivity

7.1 Global Market by Grid Connectivity

7.1.1 On-Grid

7.1.2 Off-Grid

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Market by End-user

8.2.1 Independent Power Producers

8.2.2 Investor-Owned Utilities

8.2.3 Public Power Utilities

8.2.4 Rural Electric Cooperatives

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Capacity Rating

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Market by Capacity Rating

9.2.1 Below 2 Mw

9.2.2 2 Mw to 4 Mw

9.2.3 Above 4 Mw

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by End-Use Sector

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Market by End-Use Sector

10.2.1 Residential

10.2.2 Industrial

10.2.3 Commercial

10.2.4 Utility

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

11.1 Overview

11.2 Global Market for Wind Turbines by Region

11.3 North American Market for Wind Turbines by Country

11.3.1 U.S.

11.3.2 Canada

11.3.3 Mexico

11.4 European Market for Wind Turbines by Country

11.4.1 Germany

11.4.2 Turkey

11.4.3 France

11.4.4 Denmark

11.4.5 U.K.

11.4.6 the Netherlands

11.4.7 Sweden

11.4.8 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific Market for Wind Turbines by Country

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 Australia

11.5.5 Vietnam

11.5.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.6 Rest of the World Market for Wind Turbines by Subregion

11.6.1 South America

11.6.2 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Descriptions of Patent Related to Wind Turbines

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strategic Analysis

13.2.1 Agreements/Contracts

13.2.2 13.2.1 Product Launches

13.2.3 Collaborations

13.2.4 Acquisitions

13.3 Leading Players in the Global Market for Wind Turbines

13.4 Market Share Analysis

13.5 Wind Turbine Industry Structure

13.5.1 Manufacturers

13.5.2 Developers

13.5.3 Owners

13.5.4 Power Purchasers

13.6 Product Portfolio Analysis

13.6.1 Product Mapping Analysis by Turbine Size Capacity

13.6.2 Product Mapping Analysis by Installation Site

13.7 Key Developments

13.8 Information Resources in the Market for Wind Turbines

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Crrc Corp. Ltd.

Enercon GmbH

Envision Energy Usa Ltd.

General Electric

Guodian United Power Technology Co. Ltd.

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd.

Nordex Se

Sany Renewable Energy Co. Ltd.

Seawind Ocean Technology Holding B.V.

Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Windey Co. Ltd.

