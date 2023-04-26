GLOW ACADEMY SHINES BRIGHT WITH SOLAR

Local Solar Company Installs One of the Largest Solar Systems in New Hanover County and the Largest Solar System on a School in Eastern NC for GLOW Academy

WILMINGTON, N.C. , April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW), an all-girls public charter school, is proud to announce the completion of its latest sustainability initiative—the installation of a 300.3 kW solar system. This is one of the top 10 largest solar systems in New Hanover County and the largest solar system on a school in eastern North Carolina. The project was completed in collaboration with Cape Fear Solar Systems, a leading solar energy company in the region.

The solar system includes 660 solar panels, which have been installed on three of GLOW Academy’s buildings. The installation was made possible through the generous and visionary supporters of GLOW Academy with additional funding from the Duke Energy Solar Rebate Program and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“We are thrilled to have completed this project and to have taken a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint,” said Todd Godbey, the CEO at GLOW Academy. “Not only will solar help us save money on our energy bills, but it will also provide a valuable learning opportunity for our students about the importance of sustainability and renewable energy.” GLOW Academy plans to add solar energy to their curriculum and will utilize their solar panels to educate students.

The solar panel installation is expected to generate approximately 410,000 kWh of clean energy each year, which will help GLOW Academy reduce its carbon emissions by over 639,000 lbs annually. This is equivalent to removing 65 passenger vehicles from the road each year, powering 56.5 homes for the year, and planting 4,800 trees. Additionally, the system is expected to save nearly $33,000 in electric bill cost during the first year and $1,119,894 over the 25-year warrantied life of the solar panels installed by Cape Fear Solar Systems.

“We are proud to have partnered with GLOW Academy on this important project,” said Robert Parker, the Chief Operating Officer at Cape Fear Solar Systems. “As a local company, we are committed to helping our community transition towards a more sustainable future, and this solar power installation is a significant step in that direction.”

GLOW Academy’s commitment to sustainability is commendable and the installation of the solar power system is a significant milestone in the school’s ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. This initiative serves as a model for other educational institutions and businesses in the Wilmington area and beyond.

About Glow Academy

The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington is North Carolina’s only single gender public charter school. The school opened in August 2016, with its inaugural sixth grade class, adding a new sixth grade each successive academic year. With a focus on providing a single-sex educational choice for students from predominately underserved communities who are often the first in their families to attend college, the 6th thru 12th grade school is part of a nationwide network of 21 groundbreaking and successful single-gender schools. This Young Women’s Leadership Network is guided by a proven educational model focused on academic rigor, personal responsibility, leadership and college preparedness. At GLOW Academy, she will: graduate, go to college and succeed in life. For more information about GLOW Academy, visit www.glowacademy.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GlowAcademy1/

About Cape Fear Solar Systems, LLC

Cape Fear Solar Systems is currently ranked as the number one installer in southeastern North Carolina by Solar Power World. Established in 2007, the company has designed and installed nearly 4,500 local solar systems to date. Cape Fear Solar’s pride is in its team, providing the highest quality of craftsmanship, products, and material. Additionally, customers receive unlimited post-installation support. Cape Fear Solar offers turnkey energy systems such as photovoltaic (solar electric) panels, home batteries, and electric vehicle charging stations for residential and commercial customers. To learn more about Cape Fear Solar visit www.CapeFearSolarSystems.com.

For more information about Cape Fear Solar Systems, go to:

https://www.facebook.com/CapeFearSolar/

https://twitter.com/CapeFearSolar

https://www.linkedin.com/in/cape-fear-solar-systems-41b36153/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glow-academy-shines-bright-with-solar-301807939.html

SOURCE Cape Fear Solar Systems; GLOW Academy