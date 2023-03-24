GoingZero Offering FREE Shipping To Celebrate 100K Orders

JAIPUR, India, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GoingZero, India’s first plastic–free and vegan store, recently completed the 100K orders milestone.

GoingZero has sustainable options for more than 2,500 products that are made without plastic and are all vegan. Users can choose from a wide range of eco-friendly products in categories like Furniture, Oral, Bathing, Cleaning, Edible, and Kitchen Essentials.

Naman, founder of GoingZero, said, “We’re taking so much from Nature, It’s time to give it back. We have always been committed to promoting sustainability and ethical practices in e-commerce. We believe that every purchase we make has an impact on the environment and society, and we are determined to make that impact a positive one.”

Reaching 100K orders is a testament to the customers’ trust in the mission and values. To mark this occasion, GoingZero offers free shipping using code FREESHIP on their entire collection, so the customers can continue to shop sustainably at an even more affordable price. Additionally, they will be hosting a giveaway on the social media channels to express gratitude to their followers and customers who have been with them through out their journey.

The vision of GoingZero is to create environmental awareness among Indian consumers by providing easy and affordable access to eco-friendly products. The modern-day lifestyle requires easy accessibility and increased use of products which leads to more waste in the environment. GoingZero gives sustainable alternatives for choosing a greener and waste-free lifestyle.

About GoingZero

GoingZero is India’s biggest zero-waste online store with over 2000 mindful, plastic-free, and vegan products. The brand has a mission of making sustainable products accessible to one and all by promoting handcrafted, cruelty-free products that incur zero damage to the environment.

