Google launches Gemini to replace Bard chatbot

Google has launched its AI chatbot called Gemini, which replaces its short-lived Bard service.

Unveiled in December, Bard was touted as a competitor to chatbots like ChatGPT but failed to impress in demos. Google staff even called the launch “botched” and slammed CEO Sundar Pichai.

Now rebranded as Gemini, Google says it represents the company’s “most capable family of models” for natural conversations. Two experiences are being launched: Gemini Advanced and a mobile app.

Gemini Advanced grants access to Ultra 1.0, billed by Google as its “largest and most capable state-of-the-art AI model.” In blind evaluations, third-party raters preferred Gemini Advanced with Ultra 1.0 over alternatives in complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, and creative collaboration.

The AI can serve as a tutor by creating personalised lessons and quizzes. Developers are aided for trickier coding problems. Gemini Advanced is designed to spark ideas and strategise ways that creators can grow their audiences.

Google plans to expand Gemini Advanced’s capabilities over time with exclusive features like expanded multimodal interactions, interactive coding, deeper data analysis, and more. The service already supports over 150 countries in English and will add more languages soon.

Access to Gemini Advanced is granted through a new $19.99 (£18.99) per month Google One AI Premium Plan, including a free two-month trial. Subscribers get the latest Google AI advancements plus 2TB of storage from the existing Premium plan.

Google claims Gemini Advanced underwent extensive trust and safety checks before its launch, including external reviews, to mitigate issues around unsafe content and bias. More details are available in an updated technical report (PDF).

Lastly, Google launched new mobile apps on Android and iOS to access basic Gemini features on-the-go. Users can ask for help with images, tasks, and more while out-and-about. Over time, the plan is for Gemini to become a true personal AI assistant.

The Gemini mobile apps are now available in the US as a dedicated app on Android and in the Google app on iOS, supporting English conversations initially. Next week, the apps expand to Japan and Korea, followed by more countries and languages thereafter.

(Image Credit: Google)

