Gough Map: New technology uncovers secrets of rare Bodleian artefact

The Gough Map, thought to be Britain’s oldest, has been revealed in unprecedented detail thanks to cutting-edge 3D technology more commonly used in computer games and CGI. The ARCHiOx Project in partnership with the Factum Foundation uses a prototype photographic system to examine some of Britain’s oldest artefacts held at the Bodleian Library in Oxford, UK. The new scanning techniques not only give researchers new ways to study rare objects like the Gough Map, but new preservation tools for archivists to keep priceless artefacts safe for future generations.

