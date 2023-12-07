Government of Canada to Enhance Critical Minerals Value Chains With Launch of up to $675,000 in Grants for Critical Minerals Traceability Projects

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ – Critical minerals are key enablers of clean technologies and clean energy sources, which are essential to achieving a net-zero-emissions future. Driven by emerging due-diligence concerns in the critical minerals supply chains, the traceability of critical minerals — to ensure transparency and to promote high environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices in mining — is critical to Canada.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a call for proposals for grants that support the Critical Minerals Traceability Project (CMTP) as part of the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy. With up to $675,000 available over three years, the CMTP will provide funding to private-sector, commercial-stage pilot traceability projects for critical mineral supply chains.

The Critical Minerals Centre of Excellence (CMCE), at Natural Resources Canada, is accepting applications for these grants from Canadian companies with a specialization in traceability technologies. Partnerships between the applicant organization and other companies, organizations or levels of government are encouraged but not required.

The grant will fund up to $100,000 per project per year for up to three years. Successful applications would demonstrate the strongest potential to identify ESG credentials, enhance transparency of Canadian supply chains and create value for those chains. Notification of successful applicants will occur in spring 2024.

Applications can now be submitted by email to the CMCE, with a deadline of January 30, 2024,11:59 p.m. PT. For any questions or to request an application package (including the Application Guide, Application Form and Budget Form), please contact the CMCE by email at cmce-cemc@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca .

Quotes

“Canada is home to some of the most abundant supplies of critical minerals in the world. Today’s announcement will help advance Canada’s critical minerals supply chain through traceability projects and create conditions to make Canada the clean technology supplier of choice.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

The CMCE was established through Budget 2021 and extended through Budget 2022.The CMCE leads the development and coordination of Canada’s policies and programs on critical minerals in collaboration with industry, provincial, territorial, Indigenous, non-governmental and international partners. The centre aims to advance critical mineral resources and value chains, which are essential for a green and digital economy.

policies and programs on critical minerals in collaboration with industry, provincial, territorial, Indigenous, non-governmental and international partners. The centre aims to advance critical mineral resources and value chains, which are essential for a green and digital economy. The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy was launched In December 2022 and seeks to increase the supply of responsibly sourced critical minerals and support the development of domestic and global value chains for the green and digital economy. Through the strategy, Canada is supporting efforts to advance transparency and traceability in critical mineral supply chains.

and seeks to increase the supply of responsibly sourced critical minerals and support the development of domestic and global value chains for the green and digital economy. Through the strategy, is supporting efforts to advance transparency and traceability in critical mineral supply chains. Traceability can include tracking the chain of custody for critical minerals at all points in the supply chain, such as locations, ports, transportation and refining, as well as important characteristic data on mineral quality, volumes and ESG performance.

Related Information

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

