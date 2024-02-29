Grand Opening of BPR AKU Headquarters in Bandung, Orderfaz Ready to Support

BANDUNG,Indonesia, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BPR Artha Karya Usaha, commonly known as BPR AKU, proudly announced the grand opening of its new Headquarters located at Jl. Suniaraja No. 65, Bandung, on February 23, 2024. This significant event marks the initial step of the strategic partnership between BPR AKU and Orderfaz, a leading Fintech company in Bandung, specializing in payment and online sales innovations. This collaboration reaffirms their commitment to delivering revolutionary solutions within the rapidly growing MSME and digital business ecosystem.

“The opening of our new headquarters is a tangible testament to BPR AKU’s commitment to providing the best services for businesses in West Java in this digital era,” said Mr. Dwikun Agus Pamudji, CEO of BPR AKU.

The inauguration event was attended by several key figures, including the Chairman of the Association of Indonesian People’s Credit Banks (Perbarindo) West Java, Mr. Mahfud Fauzi, and the Chairman of the Perbarindo Bandung Commissariat, Mr. Muhammad Yadi. Also present were the branch managers of leading banks in Bandung, such as Mr. Momo from BCA Bank, Mr. Andi from Mandiri Bank, Mrs. Rinda from BJB Bank, Mr. Eky Dyata from BRI Bank, as well as several BPR directors in Bandung.

BPR AKU has consistently received various awards from Infobank magazine and The Finance as one of the top 100 best BPRs in Indonesia from 2017 to 2022. This achievement reflects their tireless dedication to providing high-quality services to the community.

These awards reflect BPR AKU’s success in strong company management, reflected in healthy financial ratios. This support is also evident in the financial statements published as of December 31, 2023 by the Financial Services Authority every quarter, where BPR AKU was able to record significant operating profit, with an NPL ratio of 3.20% and an NIM of 17%. Efficient cost management is also reflected in the BOPO of 78.75%, indicating good operational management supported by solid credit management with low NPL.

At the inauguration of the new headquarters of BPR AKU, we are excited to establish a strategic partnership with BPR AKU. This collaboration will bring great benefits to MSMEs and digital business players, as well as accelerate the growth of the digital business ecosystem in West Java,” said Mr. Reynaldi Gandawidjaja, CEO of Orderfaz.

The collaboration between BPR AKU and Orderfaz is expected to make a significant contribution to MSMEs and digital business players, both in terms of access to fund storage, business financing, business training, and the utilization of platforms in the current digital era.

