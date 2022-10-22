Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance showcases community diversity, opportunity, and business development in new video series

The Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance has released a new video series called Business, Community, Opportunity. This exciting series highlights 10 businesses across the region and highlights the positive impact they have on the community. From job creation to economic development, these businesses are making a difference in the lives of their employees and customers.

FORT DODGE, Iowa, Oct.21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance has released a new video series that displays the community’s diversity and opportunity. This video series provides an opportunity to highlight various businesses and organizations around the region to learn more about them and their impact on our community. This commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and business development in the area is demonstrated with this video series.

The 8th video in their series on Business, Community, and Opportunity introduces everyone to NEW Cooperative. Gary Moritz, Communication and Foundation Director, talks about the history of NEW Cooperative and its start in 1973. What many people do not know is where the name came from. As Gary tells us in the video, it began as two local cooperatives. One was located in Badger and the other in Vincent. That is where the NEW came from standing for Northeast Webster County.

NEW Cooperative has grown tremendously from the original two elevators to over 60 locations across Central, Northwest, and Western Iowa with their home office located in Fort Dodge. This Cooperative has 8,000 members/owners with a mission to add value to their member’s farming operations while remaining an innovative and efficient provider of today’s ag markets and services.

In the interview, Gary talks about the community and how you can plant your stakes and raise your family while also having the opportunity to be able to locate smaller communities in the region that are less than 20 minutes away. These small towns that support Fort Dodge also offer smaller school systems while having all the services you need for your work environment.

NEW Cooperative feels it is especially important to give back to the community in a variety of ways. Being a member of the Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance is just one of those ways they can best provide that support to continue the work of promoting the community and the amenities that our workforce wants and needs.

Lydia Schuur, Communication Specialist with the GFDGA adds, “It is a very big picture. It is also what I like about all of these videos because it is a very diverse showcase of our membership base and you learn a lot, but you also get to see the connections and the big picture of all the roles that everyone plays.”

October is National Cooperative Month and is an annual opportunity to raise awareness of a trusted, proven way to do business and build resilient, inclusive communities. “There are probably people listening that do not have ties to agriculture that are saying what does a coop do. A coop is really a key piece of any agriculture operation because they are going to provide services such as storage for grain, agronomy services, grain marketing, a lot with transportation of that grain, and just a lot of services that help farmers grow the best crops that they can. Once they grow them, they help find ways to market them and sell them and really get that corn to where it needs to go,” explains Jill Nelson, Community Development Director at the GFDGA.

The GFDGA encourages everyone to watch the video, along with the others in the series to learn more about the businesses, community, and opportunities that are in the region. The videos can also be freely shared on social media and websites as a resource for job recruitment and business development in the region. The other videos will continue to be released every three weeks through the rest of the year and you can hear more about them on the Spin It Podcast sponsored by Spin Markket + Digital that is released in conjunction with the videos.

If you are looking for a great business opportunity, look no further than the Greater Fort Dodge region. Learn more about the region and the Greater Fort Dodge Growth Alliance at http://www.greaterfortdodge.com or Contact Us. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

