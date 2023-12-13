Green Science Alliance Developed 100% Plant Based (100% Vegan) Nail Polish Remover with "Re:soil" Brand

KAWANISHI-CITY, Japan, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd. developed 100% plant based (100% Vegan) nail polish remover with “Re:soil” brand name. The brand name “Re:soil” originates from the concept of developing cosmetic products which returns back to soil by biodegradation. The company is aiming to replace all the petroleum, fossil fuel based chemical products with natural biomass based chemical products. For example, they have been developing biomass biodegradable plastic, biomass ink, biomass coating, etc., and recently, they have applied those technologies to make plant, biomass-based nail cosmetic products. Green Science Alliance already have made plant derived vegan artificial nail tips, 100 % plant based nail polish, water biomass-based nail polish and selling on their internet shopping website.

This time, they have developed nail polish remover with 100 % plant based (100 % vegan) component. The products do not contain any toxic chemicals such as toluene, formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate, synthesized camphor, xylene, paraben, synthesized fragrance, phthalate esters, animal-based component, triphenyl phosphate, styrene, oxybenzene, Ethyl tosylamide, acetone, etc. In addition, the component can be said cruelty free.

Re:soil : Nail Cosmetic Products for Sustainable, Carbon Neutral Goals

1. Water based 100 % Natural Biodegradable Nail Polish: Nail Polish Color： Green, Violet, Red, Yellow, Blue, Pearl Green, White, Black (Bamboo Charcoal, Biochar)

＊Disclaimer about 100 % natural derived products.

a. Ammonia as one of the ingredients of this products are assumed to be nature origin since ammonia is industrially produced from natural gas.

b. Inorganic pigment such as titanium dioxide, ultramarine blue, iron oxide, etc., are synthesized or calcined with some chemicals from not natural ores. Therefore, precisely, one cannot say color is also made from 100% nature.

2. Plant Based Biodegradable Artificial Nail Tips, Vegan Nail Tips.

Color： Green, Violet, Red, Yellow, Blue, Pearl Green, White, Black (Bamboo Charcoal, Biochar)

3. 100% Plant Based (100% Vegan) Top Coat, Base Coat.

4. 100% Plant Based Nail Polish Remover, 100% Vegan Nail Polish Remover.

