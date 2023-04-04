Greenbutts Will Be Featured In Award-Winning Documentary Series 'Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid'

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Greenbutts LLC (“Greenbutts™” or “the Company”), a leader in biodegradable filtration technology, will be featured in the award-winning documentary series Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. The long-running award-winning series, hosted by the well-known actor Dennis Quaid, produces educational documentaries on a range of topics including business and technology – with a focus on highlighting innovation around the world. Viewpoint is distributed nationwide in the United States through public television stations and major networks; including but not limited to CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg TV, Discovery Channel, History Channel, National Geographic and HLN and is aired to over 60 million households in the United States.

The documentary highlights the value of Greenbutts by raising awareness on the most littered single-use plastic in the world – cigarette filters. In a national spotlight, Greenbutts aims to educate the public about the commercial readiness of our technology, to replace trillions of these littered ocean-bound plastics, every year, with a plant-based and certified biodegradable alternative – leaving behind no harmful plastic waste.

Greenbutts is a new-category leader in biodegradable filtration technology and is creating novel, sustainable alternatives for harmful single-use plastics, patented under an extensive IP platform. By harnessing the unique properties of plant fibers, Greenbutts allows global manufacturing partners to sustainably transition away from cellulose acetate – the synthetic plastic used in filters. Without compromising on filtration performance or customer expectations, the innovation can be implemented for scalable adoption and measurable impact.

“We are excited to have Greenbutts featured in this latest ‘Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid‘ short documentary and to have the opportunity to illustrate not only the massive problem of single-use plastic litter in our environment, but also the steps Greenbutts has taken to help solve this issue with regard to the cigarette industry”.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an award-winning television program created to educate television audiences. The show is created by a veteran team of tenured producers, writers, editors, and imaging specialists with over 100 years of cumulative experience.

About Greenbutts

Since 2010, Greenbutts has worked with R&D institutions, multinational tobacco companies, and industry experts to develop a natural filter technology, capable of replacing the most littered plastic in the world, cigarette filters. Driven by the new single-use plastic (SUP) legislation enforced by governments, the Company is actively engaged in the global commercialization of its proprietary, plastic-free and trademarked material technology, Greenbutts™, fulfilling the global industry demand for biodegradable filters. The technology utilizes fully patented material science and is biodegradable, plastic-free, and water dispersing; designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by plastic cigarette filter pollution. The sustainable design of the Company’s filter technology includes a natural, rapidly degrading cigarette filter using a proprietary blend of food grade fiber materials. The unique blend of materials is designed to allow for a similar customer sensory experience and filter manufacturing process as acetate filters and provides a seamless transition away from plastic filters for the global tobacco industry. Greenbutts filters will disperse in water within a few minutes and will degrade in compost within days, as opposed to 10-15 years as is the case with traditional cellulose acetate filters. Greenbutts’ natural filter technology is fully patented in the U.S., U.K., Canada and is patent pending in additional countries, covering key geographies in the cigarette industry. Greenbutts’ fully patented biodegradable filter is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that multinational producers suffer from: a need for an alternative filter without compromising sensory, taste, or customer experience. The Company’s trademarked Greenbutts™ delivers a similar sensorial experience of traditional cigarette filters without the plastic waste left behind, offering a viable alternative to plastic filters while meeting the new SUP legislation initiatives.

