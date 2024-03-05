Greenplaces Announces Strategic Expansion of Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Sustainability Impact

RALEIGH, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At a time when the global dialogue on environmental responsibility and regulatory compliance is more critical than ever, Greenplaces is empowering businesses to clean up their sustainability track record. The urgency for businesses to act is emphasized by an evolving regulatory environment.

The impending adoption of a climate disclosure ruling by the SEC will become a landmark moment for climate accountability in the US, aligning with global trends that have already taken shape in the European Union and United Kingdom. The SEC’s regulation could mandate a new level of disclosure for public companies and presents an opportunity for all private companies on the path to IPO to measure, report, and reduce their carbon footprint.

With Fortune 500 companies accounting for approximately 27% of global emissions and consumers for 20%, the responsibility falls heavily on the broader business community to address the remaining 53%. Amidst this backdrop, Greenplaces’ leadership expansion comes as a key milestone in their mission to simplify sustainability reporting for organizations of all sizes.

“Greenplaces is designed to meet this moment. With the evolving regulatory landscape, businesses can use Greenplaces to comply with these new requirements and showcase their sustainability as a competitive advantage,” said Alex Lassiter, Founder & CEO. “The expansion of our leadership team marks the beginning of a new era —one where we continue to drive sustainability into the core of business operations globally. We’re more committed than ever in leading that transition for our customers.”

As businesses grapple with the transition to emissions reporting and adopting more sustainable practices, Greenplaces’ clients, such as Vid Prabhakaran, Partner at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, recognize the immediate opportunity. “There’s no reason to delay planning for a future that demands comprehensive documentation of your emissions and a robust strategy for their reduction—the future is now,” said Vid.

Channeling Impact with Distinguished Leaders

As Greenplaces moves into its next growth phase, it is bolstered by the strong support of a $13M Series A funding round completed in 2023, with notable investors including Redpoint Ventures, Felicis, Tishman Speyer Ventures, and Bull City Venture Partners. Concurrently, the company is enhancing its leadership team with seasoned executives, a move that aligns with its commitment to advancing its sustainable mission.

Butler Raines, VP of Product: A seasoned product leader with a rich history in the enterprise at Salesloft and Ambition, Butler has a unique ability to merge technology, data, and user-centric design to solve complex business challenges. His experience building out the category of sales engagement, combined with a track record of innovation, drive his mission for simplifying carbon accounting and sustainability reporting for all businesses.

Blake Wolff, VP of Alliances: With a career that spans roles in customer services and alliances for high-growth SaaS companies including ServiceMax and Salesloft, Blake brings a deep understanding of building successful partnerships and scaling business operations. His entrepreneurial success, marked by founding and leading two companies to successful exits, reinforces his capability in driving strategic growth.

Kristen Ribero, VP of Marketing: Kristen joins Greenplaces with a background in B2B and marketplace marketing. As an early employee at Handshake and PagerDuty, Kristen was instrumental in guiding the go-to-market strategy and messaging of these companies from their nascent stages to scaled companies. Her advocacy for tech as a conduit for social and environmental change is a testament to her ability to weave sustainability into the fabric of marketing narratives.

A Unified Bench Committed to a Sustainable Future

The recent strategic additions to Greenplaces’ executive team complement an already dynamic leadership core, including Tara Whitty, VP of Customer Experience, Jeremy Globerson, VP of Sales, and Corinne Hanson, VP of Sustainability. This ensemble represents a powerhouse of diverse expertise, each leader bringing a profound commitment to embedding sustainability within the DNA of businesses globally.

Standing at the helm of sustainability initiatives, Corinne Hanson brings a depth of expertise in ESG strategy unparalleled in the industry. Her tenure at SH Hotels & Resorts and Global Footprint Network, coupled with her decades-long work in corporate sustainability, positions her as a partner in guiding businesses through their sustainability journeys.

Greenplaces is uniquely positioned to address the pressing sustainability needs of today and the future, offering businesses of all sizes the tools and insights they need to meet emerging standards.

About Greenplaces

Founded in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 2021, Greenplaces provides an all-in-one sustainability platform designed to make it easy for businesses of all sizes to meet their sustainability goals. By offering technology, tools, and expert guidance, Greenplaces helps businesses navigate the complexities of carbon reporting, reduce emissions, and foster a sustainable business model that benefits both the bottom line and the planet. For more information, visit greenplaces.com.

