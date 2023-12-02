Greenspring Media Announces Winners of the Third Annual Midwest Home Design Awards

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Greenspring Media, publisher of Midwest Home magazine, recognized the best of the best in design for the home and commercial industries at the Midwest Home Design Awards Gala, bestowing 195 awards to 109 different companies at a black-tie event at the Radisson Blu – Mall of America on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Citydeskstudio, Rehkamp Larson Architects, and TEA2 Architects earned the most first place awards with five each, and TEA2 Architects, received the highest total number of individual awards with 12. The Best in Show honor—awarded to the project that received the highest average score across all categories from the panel of judges—was bestowed on Talley Jane Interiors for its, Drexel Avenue Remodel project, which was also recognized as the first-place winner in the Traditional Interior Design more than one room category.

More than 716 entries were evaluated across 65 categories, honoring first, second, and third places in each category—233 more entries than 2022. An independent panel of judges evaluated the entries, and the 11 judges were drawn from national media, respected academic institutions, and private practices. Their expertise reflects a broad spectrum of related professions, including architecture, building, remodeling, interior design, and landscape design:

Katelyn Bloomquist , editor, Midwest Home magazine

, editor, Midwest Home magazine Amber Betances , landscape architect, New York City Parks & Recreation

, landscape architect, New York City Parks & Recreation Jay Britto , principal, Britto Charette

, principal, Kyoungmee Byun, professor, Northern Arizona University

Kevin Jeffery , co-founder, Blue Index

, co-founder, Blue Index Jason Lin , architectural designer, REX Architecture

, architectural designer, REX Architecture Amy Nelson , editor, Minnesota Monthly magazine (former editor of Spaces)

, editor, Minnesota Monthly magazine (former editor of Luis Rigual , editor, Florida Design magazine

, editor, Florida Design magazine Amanda Sinasjaj, founder, Ellwood Interiors

Lauren Tolles , founder, Maison Birmingham

, founder, Lori Weitzner , author and designer

An elite group of industry-leading companies helped Greenspring Media bring the 2023 Midwest Home Design Awards to life: Vetter Stone, Manomin Resawn Timbers, Phantom Screens, Rabbit Creek, Twisted Elements, Allstar Construction, Hirshfields Design Resources, ProSource Wholesale, and Two Men and a Truck. All winners will be featured in the January/February 2024 issue of Midwest Home and through an omni-channel marketing campaign across Greenspring Media’s print and digital mediums and in-person events. Additional information is available at MidwestHome.com/DesignAwards.

Greenspring Media is a multi-platform communications company specializing in the creation and distribution of lifestyle content that connects readers and viewers to advertisers and marketing partners. Greenspring Media publishes over 90 publications, including Minnesota Monthly, Midwest Home, Meetings + Events, and Group Tour Magazines; a full service suite of digital services including Google Display and Programmatic Advertising, Paid Social Media Advertising, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Website Remarketing, Video and OTT Advertising, and more; custom publications for the best tourism bureaus, non-profit organizations, and key clients; and produces the region’s most targeted and qualified events—all of which bring loyal readers and subscribers to clients who understand the value of omnichannel marketing programs in print, digital, and face-to-face environments.

