Halcyon Announces Partnership with ICE Mortgage Technology to Provide Revolutionary Software Integration that Enhances Client Relationships through Tax Transcripts Verification

RED BANK, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Halcyon, a company that provides income verification services, announced today that their integration is now built on the latest Encompass Partner Connect™ API Platform and available through ICE Mortgage Technology®, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure to integrate their product, Tax Wallet, for income transcript verification, with Encompass® for fast and easy access to income and tax data, through Halcyon’s direct API integration into the IRS.

This AI driven Fintech advancement cuts closing costs, decreases turnaround times, and levels the playing field for all borrowers with fair and impartial services. Tax Wallet’s integration with Encompass provides loan originators access to income and tax data in near real time in data format without having to navigate outside of Encompass making it a seamless solution that is quick and easy to adopt, benefiting loan officers and borrowers alike. See their Marketplace Profile here.

“Halcyon is excited to announce this partnership and integration with ICE Mortgage Technology so lenders can increase their productivity, decrease costs and provide a benefit to the borrower to help them be a homeowner faster,” says Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon.

About Halcyon

Halcyon assists in deepening lenders’ overall relationship with their borrowers to offer products and services that are specific to each individual, creating additional revenue streams beyond the initial loan closing. They have multiple products that ensure you will know more about your borrower every step of the way – IRS income & tax transcripts, digitally prepared tax returns and a Registered Investment Advisory platform to offer full financial services to your borrowers. Visit www.halcyonsw.com.

About ICE Mortgage Technology

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

