Happiest Minds conferred 'Trailblazers of 2023' at the APAC IBM Partner Plus Awards

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a ‘Born Digital. Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has been honored with the IBM THINK Partner Excellence Award (TOP PARTNER AWARD), TRAILBLAZERS OF 2023, at the IBM Partner Plus event held in Mumbai.

IBM presents the Partner Excellence Award to its business partners who have showcased excellence in driving business growth and delivering exceptional client services. Happiest Minds has been recognized as Top Partner in Cloud Business 1H’23 for the cutting-edge cloud solutions that have helped businesses thrive in the current digital age.

Rajiv Shah, President & CEO of Digital Business Services, Happiest Minds said, “This incredible milestone underscores our consistent efforts to innovate, collaborate and exceed expectations. Our focus is on providing business-focused solutions, driving growth and delivering measurable value to our partners. We consider this award a recognition of our outcome-based approach in consistently delivering customer value.”

Praveen R P, Senior Vice President of Digital Business Services, Happiest Minds said, “We are honored to be recognized with the Partner Excellence award. This win is a testimony to our early investments in the IBM stack including the decision to build some of our IP on this stack. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved so far, the outstanding partnerships we have cultivated and we look forward to the opportunities this recognition will bring.”

Shiva Vittal, Program Director of Digital Business Services, Happiest Minds said, “This award reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional results and nurturing long-lasting partnerships. As we look into the future, proud of what we have accomplished, we feel more determined than ever to move forward in the path of continuous improvement, innovation and shared success.”

India South Asia, IBM Cloud Platform Team, as part of the communication under the leadership of Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India said, “We are truly glad to have partnered with Happiest Minds for ten years. Through the years, Happiest Minds has demonstrated its commitment to providing the best possible solutions and has gone beyond the mark to come up with fresh and innovative ideas.”

This is not the first time IBM has recognized Happiest Minds for its phenomenal work. Previously, Happiest Minds received the 2021 IBM Geography Excellence Award for APAC Best in Class – Build on IBM Cloud Partner. Through the years, Happiest Minds has received multiple awards for excellence, some of which are the Golden Peacock Business Excellence Award 2021, ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting 2021-22, McAfee Partner Award for Excellence and Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2022.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as ‘Born Digital. Born Agile’, our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, EduTech, engineering R&D, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI.A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and Middle East.

Media Contact: media@happiestminds.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249444/Trailblazers_of_2023.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/4345404/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happiest-minds-conferred-trailblazers-of-2023-at-the-apac-ibm-partner-plus-awards-301958701.html

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

