HARBINGER HIRES FORMER RIVIAN, TESLA OPERATING EXECUTIVE STEVE GAWRONSKI AS VICE PRESIDENT, SUPPLY CHAIN AND LOGISTICS

Addition of Automotive Supply Chain Veteran Comes Joins Ahead of First Deliveries

Steve Gawronski joins Harbinger as Vice President, Supply Chain and Logistics overseeing procurement, logistics and material planning

Gawronski previously led supplier readiness in support of successful launches of the Rivian R1T, R1S, and Amazon delivery van, as well as the Model S, Model X and Model 3 at Tesla

With this latest addition, Harbinger prepares for the production launch of its medium-duty EV platform this quarter, bringing to market significant improvements in operating costs, safety, driver experience, and productivity for commercial fleets and specialty vehicle operators, without the typical EV acquisition premium

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Harbinger, a Los Angeles-based electric vehicle (EV) truck manufacturer, is adding to its roster of EV veterans with the addition of former Rivian VP of Supply Chain and Tesla executive Steve Gawronski.

Gawronski joins Harbinger as Vice President, Supply Chain and Logistics. He will join the Harbinger leadership team, working together with other electric vehicle experts including Gilbert Passin, Chief Production Officer, to ensure the successful launch of the company’s revolutionary commercial medium-duty EV platform that is beginning production.

At Rivian, Gawronski built and managed a team of 300+ and oversaw direct procurement, indirect procurement, logistics, packaging, supplier quality, program management and business systems/analytics. He was also responsible for the creation and development of the supply base to support all vehicle commodity requirements for the Rivian R1T and R1S. He helped create key product development timelines, milestones and processes that were adopted company-wide across multiple functions, including supplier selection, design release, tooling kickoff and change management.

At Tesla, Gawronski led the team of Global Supply Managers and Supplier Industrialization Engineers responsible for vehicle commodities of interior and exterior trim, lighting, closures and seating for the Tesla Model S, Model X and Model 3. He also developed the commercial strategy and spearheaded a localization initiative to vertically integrate seating assembly and just-in-time manufacturing operation for the Model 3 program, resulting in a $500M estimated annual savings.

In 2019, Gawronski was named as one of Automotive News’ Rising Stars for his work with Rivian and Tesla.

“Steve has incredible experience—and has delivered incredible results—at two of the biggest names in the EV industry,” said John Harris, CEO of Harbinger. “His deep background in leading supply chain operations for fast-growing, high-visibility automotive companies makes him the ideal person to continue our momentum and position us to be the leading producer of EVs for the medium-duty vehicle market.”

“Electrification represents a significant opportunity for the medium-duty truck market,” said Gawronski. “There are obvious parallels between where Harbinger is today and where Tesla was over a decade ago at the genesis of the EV revolution. The commercial transportation industry represents a dynamic and emerging opportunity for a similar form of disruption. I’m extremely excited at the opportunity to join a company that is focused not only on offering a cleaner powertrain solution but also on delivering meaningful performance improvements, all at a cost that makes the adoption of electric vehicles a very realistic choice for commercial vehicle applications.”

Gawronski’s hiring comes as production for Harbinger electric platforms is projected to scale significantly over the next five years.

Harbinger’s initial product line will include an electric stripped chassis explicitly designed to address the unique performance, durability, and lifespan expectations required in Class 4 to Class 6 vehicles, including commercial delivery trucks and specialty vehicles, such as recreational vehicles and transit buses.

To learn more about Harbinger’s technology and its leadership team, visit www.harbingermotors.com .

About Harbinger

Harbinger is a commercial electric vehicle (EV) company on a mission to transform an industry starving for innovation. Harbinger’s best-in-class team of EV, battery, and drivetrain experts have pooled their deep experience to support the growing demand for medium-duty EVs. Leveraging a foundation of proprietary, in-house developed vehicle technologies designed specifically for commercial vehicles, Harbinger is bringing a first-of-its-kind EV platform to market, priced for zero acquisition premium. Harbinger: familiar form, revolutionary foundation.

To learn more about Harbinger, please visit www.harbingermotors.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbinger-hires-former-rivian-tesla-operating-executive-steve-gawronski-as-vice-president-supply-chain-and-logistics-302076716.html

SOURCE Harbinger

