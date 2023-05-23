Harmonize Announces New Integration with ChatGPT for More Effective Online Course Discussions

First to market, Harmonize leverages its knowledge of quality education pedagogy to coach ChatGPT to build better online course discussion prompts that boost student engagement.

BOULDER, Colo., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Harmonize — a suite of discussion and collaboration tools used to power online courses within your LMS — announced a groundbreaking integration with ChatGPT. First to market, Harmonize has leveraged its knowledge of quality education pedagogy to coach ChatGPT to build better course discussion and assignment prompts, so that educators and instructional designers can boost student engagement.

Key benefits of the Harmonize-ChatGPT integration include:

Enhanced Student Engagement: Harmonize coaches ChatGPT on the best pedagogy for discussion and assignment prompts, including context of the course to let instructors brainstorm different prompt options using their own subject matter expertise.

Better Prompts at Scale: With just a few clicks, instructors can generate more prompts that work and insert them across all assignments and discussions — guiding students through discussion topics strategically based on course level, while saving enormous amounts of time.

Variation based in Pedagogy: Harmonize has trained ChatGPT on many interaction strategies, so that students encounter different discussion prompt approaches throughout different points in their academic journeys, keeping them engaged across courses.

“Harmonize has always been committed to improving online learning experiences for students and educators,” said Marcus Popetz, CEO of Harmonize. “By integrating ChatGPT into our platform, we are taking a significant leap forward in helping instructors provide a more interactive learning environment. Instructors can prepare more effective discussion prompts, more quickly than ever, and students can engage in thought-provoking discussions, receive valuable feedback, and enhance their critical thinking skills like never before.”

With the power of AI-driven conversations, coupled with sound pedagogy around what makes a good discussion prompt, instructors can immerse their students in complex topics, exchange ideas, and deepen their understanding in an engaging manner, similar to real-time classroom discussions.

To learn more about how you can use ChatGPT in Harmonize, visit http://www.harmonizelearning.com/product-chatgpt.

About Harmonize

Created based on educator and student feedback, Harmonize is a suite of discussion and collaboration tools that seamlessly integrate with learning management systems to create inclusive, engaging online learning experiences. With a focus on fostering active learning, Harmonize offers a range of innovative tools and features designed to facilitate meaningful student interactions and promote academic success. To learn more, visit harmonizelearning.com.

Media Contact

Marcus Popetz, 42 Lines, 1 708-250-4622, vrguzzo@gmail.com

SOURCE Harmonize

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

