Harts Services named to Inc. 5000: Regionals Pacific list

Top Tacoma plumbing and electrical provider ranks among the fastest-growing private companies based in Washington, Oregon, California, Hawaii and Alaska

TACOMA, Wash., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Harts Services, a top-rated Tacoma-based electrical and plumbing company founded in 2013, has been named to the fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii and Alaska. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Pacific economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

“This honor reflects our team’s commitment to quality and value as well as the trust and loyalty we’ve earned from our customers,” said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. “Delivering world-class results and focusing on customer experience helps Harts Services stand out.”

The companies on 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 170 private companies had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles, can be found at Inc.com/Pacific. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million.

Harts Services provides critical plumbing services, including emergency plumbing, bath and kitchen plumbing, water lines, water heater repair and installation, sewer line repair and installation, trenchless sewer repair, drain clearing, sump pump repair and installation, and more. Harts Services also offers top-notch electrical services, including breakers, circuits, outlets, lighting, EV charge stations, generators, and more. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers residential plumbing solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Services earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

