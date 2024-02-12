Hazelview's Canadian Multi-Family Portfolio Achieves 100% Green Building Certification Through BOMA BEST and the Canadian CRB Program

Toronto, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ – Hazelview proudly announces that its entire multi-family portfolio has achieved 100% green building certification through the Canadian Certified Rental Building Program (CRBP) or BOMA BEST. This significant milestone reflects Hazelview’s dedication to not only delivering best in class property management but also environmental sustainability and resident wellbeing.

“This remarkable achievement underscores our commitment to continuous improvement and our dedication to fostering happy, healthy, thriving communities where we operate,” said Colleen Krempulec, Head of Sustainability at Hazelview. Krempulec continues, “we are focused on meeting the needs of our residents and also contributing positively to the environment. This milestone reaffirms our dedication to helping build a sustainable future.”

Through the Canadian CRB Program and its associated Living Green Together™

environmental certification, Hazelview’s properties must meet 55 industry-leading standards of practice, including 10 environmental standards, and over 250 specific requirements. These standards encourage quality and excellence in the operations and

maintenance of multi-family properties and promote environmental responsibility and resident engagement.

The BOMA BEST Sustainable Buildings certification recognizes excellence in energy and environmental management and performance in multi-family and commercial real estate. The BOMA BEST certification entails audits in seven major categories, all directly related to operations and maintenance.

Hazelview’s commitment to achieving 100% green building certification aligns with its broader sustainability goals, emphasizing energy efficiency, waste reduction, water conservation, superior indoor air quality and resident wellbeing.

ABOUT HAZELVIEW

Hazelview is an owner, developer, and manager of global real estate investments committed to creating value for people and places. We are an active investor, with a hands-on team that identifies opportunities to invest globally. We are committed to fostering the long-term growth of our employees, residents, and the investments we make for our clients. Hazelview Properties is a property management organization with a track record that spans 20 years of experience, managing properties in 6 provinces and 25 cities across Canada, including approximately 23,000 multi-family units. To learn more visit www.hazelview.com / www.hazelviewproperties.com

SOURCE Hazelview Properties

