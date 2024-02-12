Healthcare IT Integration Market Forecast Report 2023-2028 – Greater Focus on Interoperability and Data Exchange

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Healthcare IT Integration Market – Forecasts from 2023 to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The healthcare IT integration market growth is a dynamic and continuously growing area of the healthcare business that focuses on integrating and linking various information technology systems and solutions to improve patient care, operational efficiency, and healthcare workflow optimization. With the rising digitization of healthcare data and the deployment of electronic health records (EHRs), there is a growing need to link disparate healthcare IT applications, devices, and software platforms.

The healthcare IT integration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.58% from US$301.12 billion in 2021 to US$690.21 billion in 2028.



The growing use of electronic health records (EHRs), the requirement for easy data sharing and interoperability among healthcare systems, and the increasing need for integrated healthcare solutions are all driving healthcare IT integration market growth. The healthcare IT integration market size is growing rapidly as healthcare organizations engage in modern IT integration solutions. Various vendors and solution providers offering healthcare IT integration solutions compete for healthcare IT integration market share, with competition increasing as new companies enter the industry. The Healthcare IT Integration healthcare IT integration market size is positioned for ongoing expansion, allowing improved patient care, simpler processes, and increased operational efficiency.

Key Market Drivers:

A greater focus on interoperability and data exchange:

The need to remove data silos and enable seamless communication among healthcare systems is driving the increased emphasis on interoperability and data sharing in healthcare. It entails integrating and exchanging patient information, medical records, and clinical data across several platforms and organizations.

Healthcare practitioners can get access to full patient information, increase care coordination, improve clinical decision-making, and expedite processes through fostering interoperability. Interoperability also helps with population health management, research and analytics, and the adoption of new technologies like telemedicine and artificial intelligence. Interoperability and data interchange are critical for efficient, patient-centred, and data-driven healthcare delivery.

Demand for seamless workflow and information sharing:

The desire to increase cooperation among healthcare workers, reduce operations, and improve patient care drives the demand for seamless workflow and information exchange in healthcare. Efficient communication, rapid access to pertinent data, and coordinated care delivery are all made possible through seamless workflow and information sharing.

Advancements in health information technology solutions:

Health Information Technology (HIT) advancements relate to the ongoing development and innovation of healthcare technology tools, software, and systems. Electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, mobile health applications, remote monitoring, and other digital technologies that improve patient care, data management, and healthcare delivery efficiency are examples of these improvements.



The Healthcare IT integration market is expanding at a steady pace in the forecast period.



The market for healthcare IT integration is segmented by types of integration, deployment model, end-user, and geography. Types of integration are further segmented into application integration, data integration, device integration, health information exchange, system integration, and others. The deployment model is further segmented into implementation services, support and maintenance services, training and education services, and consulting services.



North America is the biggest market leader in the Healthcare IT Integration Market globally.



North America dominates the healthcare IT integration market share. The region’s supremacy may be linked to factors such as a well-established healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of electronic health records (EHRs), and favourable government regulations that encourage interoperability. Because of its enormous healthcare expenditure and modern healthcare IT systems, the United States contributes considerably to healthcare IT integration market share.

Europe has a significant healthcare IT integration market share because of the deployment of interoperability standards and efforts. Due to increased healthcare IT investments and the implementation of digital health technology, Asia Pacific is seeing significant healthcare IT integration market growth. Overall, the Healthcare IT Integration Market is led by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Key Market Segments:

By Type Of Integration

Application Integration

Data Integration

Device Integration

Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)

Others

By Service Type

Implementation Services

Support And Maintenance Services

Training And Education Services

Consulting Services

By End-User

Hospitals And Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Healthcare Payers

Others

Company Profiles

Cerner Corporation

Intersystems Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Veradigm LLC

Orion Health Group Limited

Rhapsody

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6arwdc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-it-integration-market-forecast-report-2023-2028—greater-focus-on-interoperability-and-data-exchange-302059855.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

