Heartland Water Technology Opens State-of-the-Art Heartland Technology Center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Heartland Water Technology, Inc., the market leader in technology-enabled solutions and services that reduce, separate and convert a wide range of challenging waste streams, has completed construction of its new 30,000 square foot Robert E. Cawthorn Technology Center, just outside Nashville in the city of Murfreesboro, TN. The facility is named in honor of the Company’s long-time investor and Board Chair.

The new state-of-the-art Heartland Technology Center is being launched as part of the company’s multi-million-dollar investment focused on developing and launching a holistic, distributed, climate-friendly solution for addressing its customers’ most complex waste treatment, conversion and destruction challenges. With the opening of the new facility Heartland now employs more than 20 engineers and professionals supporting the growing technology sector in Middle Tennessee.

The new Technology Center features a commercial scale version of the company’s proprietary HelioStorm™ technology – an ultra-high temperature, electrically driven and combustion free, ionic gasifier which, primarily due to its modular and scalable design, efficiently converts organic material into a clean, hydrogen-rich syngas which can be used directly to generate power, recover clean hydrogen and/or to convert carbon for beneficial reuse into products such as carbon black. In addition, thanks in large part to the extremely high temperatures at which the HelioStorm operates (well in excess of 3,000°C), it has been proven to completely destroy many chemical contaminants and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including perfluoroalkyl compounds (PFAS). Solid waste products which can be successfully treated using the HelioStorm solution include biosolids, end of life plastics, solid waste, PFAS resins and regulated medical wastes. When deployed, Heartland’s HelioStorm technology will provide Assured PFAS Destruction™ to its customers and the communities in which we operate.

The Technology Center also showcases the award-winning Heartland Concentrator™, the company’s proprietary technology that treats challenging industrial wastewaters such as landfill leachate and produced water. This patented direct-contact evaporation technology effectively evaporates up to 95% of the volume of such liquid waste streams (including the concentrate from reverse osmosis systems), while returning clean water vapor back into the atmosphere and providing Assured PFAS Separation by sequestering PFAS and other contaminants in a concentrated residual that can be safely retained in a landfill or destroyed.

Heartland expects that the Technology Center will provide the ideal environment for customers to see first-hand how the company’s technologies perform on their waste streams. Jeff Snyder, Managing Director of Heartland’s Waste Conversion division said, “After working with wastewater, residuals, and gasification technologies for greater than 25 years, I’m excited about the opportunity our Technology Center will offer for our customers to observe how Heartland’s technologies will address their waste disposal challenges while simultaneously solving related challenges such as destroying or separating out such contaminants as PFAS. Heartland also sees the Technology Center as a tool to drive more collaboration with its customers with the goal of finding even more creative, practical, economic and sustainable solutions.”

Said Heartland’s CEO Chris Beaufait, “Our new Technology Center represents a strategic investment by Heartland to help its customers solve the challenges they face in the way of constricting disposal options, rising transportation costs, and a dynamic regulatory environment around contaminants of concern such as PFAS. Our goal with this new facility will be to enhance customer awareness of Heartland’s solutions, facilitate collaboration, and provide a place where the company can continue to develop optimal wastewater and waste conversion treatment systems for the market. We look forward to having customers and partners join us in Murfreesboro to work with our team, to view our world-class technologies in person, and to work together to find the right solutions.”

Heartland Water Technology, Inc. (www.heartlandtech.com) is a technology-enabled holistic solutions company that reduces, separates, and converts challenging wastes. Its proprietary award winning direct-contact wastewater evaporation solution, the Heartland Concentrator™, has a proven track record of successfully treating a wide range of industrial wastewaters and utilizing waste heat (including landfill gas and engine/turbine exhaust) to fuel its process. The HelioStorm ultra-high temperature ionic gasifier offers a distributed solution for complete breakdown of a variety of feedstocks, generating clean hydrogen and converting carbon for beneficial reuse.

