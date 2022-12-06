 Posted in Latest News

Heat pump uses a loudspeaker and wet strips of paper to cool air

A prototype heat pump that uses water and sound to cool is three times as efficient as previous comparable designs

6 December 2022

By Karmela Padavic-Callaghan

A new type of heat pump can match current air conditioning systems in terms of efficiency

Shutterstock/Richard Peterson

A heat pump that uses sound to cool is three times as efficient as previous designs.

Heat pumps cool buildings by removing heat from the inside and pushing it outside, like a refrigerator. But unlike a refrigerator, they can also heat an enclosed area by reversing the process. To top it off, heat pumps are typically more efficient than conventional heating and cooling devices.

Guy Ramon at Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in …

