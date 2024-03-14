HER2+ Positive Gastric Cancer Market – Markets and Data

Global HER2+ gastric cancer market is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period 2024-2031, growing from USD 1304.5 million in 2023 to USD 1700.59 million in 2031. Globally, gastric cancer ranks third in terms of cancer-related deaths and is the sixth most frequent type of cancer. Although there are no symptoms associated with early stomach cancer, some people receive confirmation about the cancer once they are diagnosed. A growth-promoting protein called HER2 is overexpressed on the surface of stomach cancer cells and treatment for these cancers often involves the use of drugs that specifically target the HER2 protein.

The HER2+ gastric cancer market is experiencing growth due to rising numbers of stomach cancer cases. The rise in these cases is seen across all the ages. Technological advancements, increasing investments in R&D, along with governments initiatives are also fueling the market. The prevalence of stomach cancer is increasing at a rapid rate globally, making it almost 5% of all different types of cancer. The market is experiencing technological advancements in terms of solutions that are capable of diagnosing cancer with less time and high accuracy. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are developing drugs that are more effective and compatible with patient’s body.

In February 2022, Prime Research Institute and Ono Pharmaceuticals Co., along with Bristol-Myers Squibb, entered a contractual based collaboration to start a large scale, industry sponsored, clinical investigation involving patients with gastric cancer who were undergoing a treatment with Opdivo in combination with chemotherapy. “CyberOncology”. It is a data input system developed by PRiMER-R that standardizes, organizes, manages, and integrates real-world data collected from routine cancer clinical practices.

Increasing Prevalence of Gastric Cancer

The prevalence of gastric cancer is rising at a rapid pace. There may be various reasons for the rising prevalence of this disease such as changing lifestyles, dietary habits, and population and demographics. However, what triggers it in the body may be over-expression or over-proliferation of HER2 protein that is present in the body. This form of gastric cancer is different from other types on a molecular level, due to which it is required to be treated differently through targeted therapies. As the prevalence of gastric cancer continues to rise in all age groups, especially the elderly, the demand for effective therapies and innovative treatment approaches also grows. This challenge needs to be addressed by emphasizing more on early detection by developing advanced diagnostic methods, spreading awareness to people about the disease, and communicating the importance of getting regular health checkups. According to a recent study published by ICMR, the number of Indians suffering from cancer is expected to grow to 29.8 million in the year 2025, from 26.7 million in 2021. Accordingly, talking about the burden of cancers in India, seven cancer types account for more than 40% of the total disease burden, whereas gastric cancer itself accounts for 5.2% alone.

Advancements in Technology

Technological advancements made for diagnosis have been playing a major role in influencing the global market for gastric cancer therapy. These developments are revolutionizing the identification, treatment, and monitoring of stomach cancer, which will ultimately benefit patients’ prognosis. Modern diagnostic techniques, such as endoscopy with high-definition imaging, enable precise visualization of the stomach lining and detection of anomalies and lesions in their early stages. Accurate staging and disease progression monitoring are made possible by advanced imaging modalities like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans. Molecular biomarker analysis is transforming the field of diagnosis by detecting particular genetic and molecular changes linked to stomach cancer. This method helps with risk assessment, early detection, and treatment response prediction.

Integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) improves diagnostic precision. Large datasets may be analyzed by Al algorithms, which can then be used to find small patterns and traits that point to stomach cancer. This allows for earlier and more accurate diagnosis. Access to expert advice, second opinions, and remote consultations is becoming easier due to the global shift towards telemedicine and digital health solutions, especially in areas with weak healthcare infrastructure. These developments enable early detection of stomach cancer, provide doctors with the information they need to make well-informed treatment decisions and support the creation of tailored therapeutic methods.

In September 2022, Henlius’ HLX22, an anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 (HER2) humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) injection, underwent a phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors overexpressing HER2. The study’s findings proved that HLX22 is safe and clinically effective.

Immunotherapies are Dominating the Market

Immunotherapy utilizes the body’s immune system to recognize and eliminate cancer cells. Treatment options for gastric cancer are limited but immunotherapy has emerged as a clinically advanced alternative. Immune checkpoint inhibitors are a part of immunotherapies that have gained traction over the past few years. Checkpoint proteins like PD-1, PD-L1 and CTLA-4, which are exploited by the cancer cells to evade the immune response, are targeted by these drugs. The immune checkpoint inhibitors block these proteins and hence enable the immune system to build a strong attack against cancer. There have been times when patients who stopped responding to any other therapies have shown great results after going through immunotherapy. It also gives an experience of prolonged survival and a better quality of life. Combining immunotherapy with other therapies like targeted therapy and chemotherapy has proven to be of maximum effectiveness with the potential to stimulate long-lasting immune responses. The dominance of Immunotherapy flags a shift in this market, enabling rapid evolution of the market.

For instance, stage 1 of the worldwide phase III trial enrollment was completed in January 2022 by LintonPharm Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical firm based in China that specializes in the development of T cell-engaging bispecific antibodies for cancer immunotherapy. In this experiment, adult patients with advanced gastric cancer and peritonitis were assessed for safety and effectiveness with a bispecific monoclonal antibody called catumaxomab (GCPC).

North America to Dominate Gastric Cancer Market

Countries from North America, such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, are contributing to market expansion due to the prevalence of gastric cancer, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, the availability of healthcare professionals, and high healthcare expenditure. There is a significant burden of gastric cancer in North America, with millions of new cases being reported each year. The availability of advanced technologies, drugs, and diagnostics that give results faster and with more precision, modern infrastructure, vaccinations, and all the possible treatment options have created a very favorable environment for the development and expansion of this market in North America. Moreover, with the presence of many leading biopharmaceuticals in the region that have a strong and established pipeline of HER2+ gastric cancer treatments, the region is prone to market expansion with continued investment from the government and pharmaceutical companies.

According to statistics published in 2024 by the American Cancer Society for stomach cancer in the United States, there are about 26,890 new cases of gastric cancer, out of which 16,160 were recorded in men and 10,730 in women. There are about 10,880 deaths associated with this type of cancer. Out of which 6490 are men and 4390 are women. Stomach cancer accounts for about 1.5% of all new cancers diagnosed in the US, each year.

Future Market Scenario (2024 – 2031F)

The market for HER2+ gastric cancer is anticipated to further rise as people are becoming aware of the molecular subtypes of cancer. Future developments in this market are expected to be influenced by improvements in diagnostics and newly available treatment options, specifically combination therapy. Industry players must continue to collaborate and comply with changing regulatory standards to improve patient outcomes. Since this market has the potential to revolutionize the way illness is treated, if research and development efforts are sustainable, it can provide patients with a better quality of life. Partnerships and collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and patient advocacy groups are critical to meet the changing demands of patients with gastric cancer.

For example, in April 2022, BDR Pharmaceuticals introduced a drug called Furmecil, which is an oral generic medicine developed to treat patients with advanced gastric cancer. It is known to be the combination of three drugs – Tegafur, Gimeracil, and Oteracil. This combination has shown to be highly effective and safe as suggested by the BDR Pharmaceuticals itself.

Report Scope

“HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Assessment, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2017-2031F”, is a comprehensive report by Markets and Data, providing in-depth analysis and qualitative and quantitative assessment of the current state of the global HER2+ gastric cancer market, industry dynamics, and challenges. The report includes market size, segmental shares, growth trends, opportunities, and forecast between 2024 and 2031. Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

