High-Powered EV Charging Network, IONNA, Begins Operations in North America

Joint venture by seven major automakers receives approval from regulatory agencies

IONNA plans to deploy a minimum of 30,000 chargers with the first charging stations expected to open in the U.S. in 2024, followed by Canada

Seth Cutler , formerly of EV Connect, appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Announced in July 2023, IONNA, the joint venture to build a high-powered EV charging network across North America, has received approval from regulatory authorities, and is now officially commencing operations. IONNA is a joint venture of seven of the world’s foremost automakers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis. With Seth Cutler, newly appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, IONNA targets to become one of the most accessible and reliable high-powered charging networks in North America with plans to deploy at least 30,000 chargers.

Seth Cutler to lead IONNA

Cutler brings a wealth of experience in electric mobility and charging to shape the joint venture right from the start. In his role as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at EV Connect, Cutler drastically expanded the network of charging station manufacturers. Most recently serving as the President and Chief Operations Officer, he started several initiatives to transform the company from a ‘start-up’ to a ‘scale-up’ phase. Before joining EV Connect, Cutler took the lead in engineering, orchestrating the development and implementation of a high-powered charging network as Chief Engineer in the early phase of Electrify America. He started his career at General Electric (GE), where his versatile roles included that of General Manager of EV infrastructure. In this capacity, he focused on the development, manufacturing, and deployment of charging stations, contributing significantly to GE’s footprint in the electric mobility sector.

“I am honored to lead IONNA and work alongside these esteemed automakers in shaping the future of electric mobility. Our shared commitment to creating an extensive, high-powered charging network reflects our dedication to revolutionizing the entire EV charging experience and helping to drive widespread EV adoption,” said Seth Cutler, CEO IONNA.

Elevating the Customer Experience

IONNA’s charging network will be accessible to all electric vehicles with NACS or CCS connectors and aims to provide a seamless, vehicle-integrated, best-in-class charging experience. This will be realized by providing various amenities, such as restrooms, food service, and retail operations nearby or within the same complex, digital integration and appealing locations. Customers can expect convenient locations that will come with canopies wherever possible to even further focus on unprecedented customer comfort and charging ease. The network’s functions and services will facilitate seamless integration with participating automakers’ in-vehicle and in-app experiences, encompassing reservations, intelligent route planning and navigation, payment applications, transparent energy management, and additional features.

IONNA’s charging stations are intended to be powered by renewable energy, and backed by the combined quality, reliability, and resources of the world’s leading automakers. IONNA targets to establish a minimum of 30,000 high-powered charging stations strategically positioned throughout North America. The joint venture anticipates opening its first charging stations in the United States in 2024, with plans for expansion into Canada at a later stage. Each site will feature multiple high-powered chargers to facilitate long-distance journeys, aligning with the sustainability strategies of all seven automakers.

About IONNA

IONNA LLC is a limited liability company formed by BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis. By the close of this decade, IONNA aims to become a leading force in providing convenient, accessible, and reliable North American fast-charging infrastructure to significantly enhance the appeal of zero-emission driving for millions of customers.

www.ionna.com

