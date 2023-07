Fran Drescher, president of the SAG-AFTRA union during a press conference announcing the beginning of the strike Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Disagreement over the use of artificial intelligence is playing a starring role as US actors began a strike following weeks of failed negotiations with Hollywood studios.

At stake is who may retain control over any digital doppelgängers used in film and television. If studios gain sole control over the rights to an actor’s likeness, they could potentially use the digital twin in any number of film or television sequels and spin-offs without paying actors …