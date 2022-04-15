Honda to Focus on Increasing Hybrid Volume with Core Models: CR-V, Accord and in the Future, Civic

Honda will introduce all-new CR-V Hybrid this year, followed by Accord Hybrid

Civic Hybrid will be added to the Honda lineup in the future

Honda will end production of Insight in Indiana as the company increases production of hybrid core models

Hybrid-electric vehicles are a critical pathway in Honda’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through electrification

TORRANCE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As the next step in Honda’s electrification strategy in North America, the company will focus on increasing hybrid volume of core models – CR-V, Accord and, in the future, Civic. To make room for these moves, Honda will conclude Insight production in June. Honda will introduce all-new models of the CR-V Hybrid this year, followed by the Accord Hybrid, which will eventually make up 50 percent of the sales mix of each model. Hybrids will represent the top and best performing models in the lineup.

With the conclusion of Insight production*, the Indiana Auto Plant will focus on building CR-V, CR-V Hybrid and Civic Hatchback, several of Honda’s most popular models.

“Hybrid-electric vehicles are effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and are a critical pathway toward Honda’s vision for 100% zero-emission vehicle sales in North America by 2040,” said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Making the volume leader of our core models hybrid-electric will dramatically boost electrified sales in the Honda lineup, a strategy that will be augmented by the arrival of a Civic Hybrid in the future.”

The 3rd-generation Honda Insight is one of America’s top-selling compact hybrids, with more than 70,000 sold since it was introduced in 2018.

Honda sales of electrified vehicles set a new annual record in 2021, topping 100,000 units for the first time, led by CR-V Hybrid, Accord Hybrid and Insight. It was the 5th straight year of increased sales for Honda electrified vehicles.

More information about the future Civic Hybrid, including timing, will be available closer to the model’s launch.

Honda Electrified Future

In April 2021, Honda global CEO Toshihiro Mibe outlined the company’s vision for global sales of electrified vehicles as part of Honda’s strategy to achieve carbon-neutrality for its products and corporate activities by 2050. This vision calls for 40 percent of North American sales to be battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles by 2030, increasing to 80 percent by 2035, and to 100 percent by 2040. More details about that announcement are available here . Honda recently announced additional advancements toward achieving this zero-emissions future.

Honda will introduce the Prologue SUV in 2024, its first new volume battery-electric vehicle (BEV). Co-developed with GM and based on the Ultium platform, the initial annual sales target for this new SUV is 70,000 units. Honda then will introduce a series of electrified vehicles starting in 2026 based on its own Honda e:Architecture, with production of BEVs at Honda plants in North America. Honda will deploy 30 EV models by 2030, with more than 2/3 of those launched in China and North America.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda’s electrified vehicle lineup includes the Clarity Fuel Cell, Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan – to be joined in 2024 by the Honda Prologue, Honda’s first volume battery-electric vehicle.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

*Using domestic and globally sourced parts

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honda-to-focus-on-increasing-hybrid-volume-with-core-models-cr-v-accord-and-in-the-future-civic-301525563.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.