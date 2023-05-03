Hong Kong ICT Awards 2023 opens for enrolment

HONG KONG, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong ICT Awards (HKICTA) 2023 was open for enrolment on April 20. Entries of locally developed information and communications technology (ICT) products and solutions are invited to compete for the Grand Awards in the eight award categories, and the top accolade of the competition – the Award of the Year. Deadline for enrolment is June 28, 2023, except for Student Innovation Award which is on July 5, 2023, in order to align with schools’ schedule and provide schools with more time to co-ordinate student enrolments.



Steered by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO), the HKICTA 2023 is organised by eight local industry associations and professional bodies. The award categories and respective Leading Organisers are listed below:

Award Categories Leading Organisers Deadline for Enrolment Digital Entertainment Award Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association June 28, 2023 FinTech Award The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers ICT Startup Award Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association Smart Business Award Hong Kong Computer Society Smart Living Award Hong Kong Information Technology Federation Smart Mobility Award GS1 Hong Kong Smart People Award The Hong Kong Council of Social Service Student Innovation Award Hong Kong New Emerging Technology Education Association July 5, 2023

A Grand Award will be granted in each category, and the Award of the Year will be selected by a Grand Judging Panel from the eight Grand Awardees.



Established in 2006, the HKICTA is an annual signature event of the local ICT industry which aims to recognise and promote outstanding ICT inventions and applications, thereby encouraging the pursuit of innovation and excellence among Hong Kong’s ICT professionals and enterprises to develop innovative applications meeting business and social needs, use innovation and technology (I&T) to bring benefits to the community, and foster Hong Kong’s I&T and smart city development. Through concerted efforts of the ICT sector, academia and the Government, the HKICTA has always been highly regarded by the information technology industry, and the winners may also be nominated to compete in other regional and international competitions on behalf of Hong Kong. The award acts as an encouragement and recognition to the winners, which facilitates the access to both Mainland and overseas market.



Details of the HKICTA are available on the thematic website (www.hkictawards.hk). Enquiries can be made to the OGCIO at 2594 0443 or by emailing hkictawards@ogcio.gov.hk.

