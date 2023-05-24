Huawei Launches New Products and Solutions at Asia Pacific Partners Conference 2023 to Capture Digitalization Opportunities with Partners

SHENZHEN, China, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From May 17 to 18, 2023, the Huawei Asia Pacific Partners Conference 2023 was held in Shenzhen. The Conference championed an open mindset, bringing together Huawei’s partners and customers in the ICT industry from across the Asia-Pacific region. During the event, Huawei launched a series of new products and solutions for the region, such as intelligent cloud network and storage products. Huawei also expressed its commitment to working with partners for a future of shared business success, and helping customers go digital.

Intelligent cloud-network: Growing together in the digital economy

Connectivity is crucial to digitalization, and networks are critical to connectivity. Huawei is committed to building intelligent cloud-networks that feature cloud-network synergy, simplified architecture, and energy saving. Working to achieve these goals, Huawei has joined forces with partners in Asia Pacific to build next-generation network infrastructure that will better serve all industries.

Kevin Hu, President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, stated, “Huawei Datacom will continue to innovate and leverage the best-in-class products and solutions to achieve success alongside partners in the Asia-Pacific digital economy.”

He added, “Specifically, we will work with partners and top customers in Named Account (NA) markets to carry out joint innovation and build market benchmarks through flagship, intelligent cloud-network products. We will also offer ‘lightweight yet powerful’ scenario-based solutions for commercial markets, helping partners expand their market presence. Furthermore, we will deliver best-selling products for distribution business and work with our partners to tap into new growth opportunities.”

Kevin Hu, together with Nicholas Ma, President of Huawei APAC Enterprise Business Group and Vincent Liu, President of Huawei Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, launched Huawei’s all-new intelligent cloud-network offerings for NA markets, commercial markets, and distribution business. These came in the form of the new flagship CloudEngine 16800-X and CloudEngine S16700 switches, which are tailored to NA markets, stand out from the competition, and help build showcases with partners. In addition, in terms of commercial markets, Huawei released high-quality and cost-effective product portfolios, each of which is purpose-built to drive partners’ sales revenue to record levels. Furthermore, regarding the distribution business, Huawei unveiled 18 all-new competitive and cost-effective products, helping partners grow alongside Huawei Datacom.

Storage: Building reliable data infrastructure in the multi-cloud era

Data, as a strategic resource of the digital economy, requires sufficient storage, free mobility, and full utilization in the multi-cloud era. Huawei Storage is dedicated to working alongside partners to help enterprises build an IT architecture that features centralized data sharing and multi-cloud application deployment, thus maximizing the sharing and flow of data resources. Dr. Peter Zhou, President of the Huawei IT Product Line, said: “The Asia Pacific market presents huge opportunities for storage. To seize these opportunities, Huawei enables its partners in five key areas: products and solutions, tools, documentation platforms, compatibility certifications, and capability development. Together, we will start a new chapter of storage in the region.” At the conference, Huawei also unveiled its primary and backup storage offerings – OceanStor Dorado 2000 All-Flash Storage and OceanProtect X3000 Backup Storage – for the commercial market. These offerings will help partners build storage systems that feature simple storage, easy backup, and fast deployment for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

F5G evolution: Unleashing green digital

In the gigabit era, the core competitiveness is providing an unrivalled experience. Huawei actively explores F5G application practices, employs F5G Intelligent OptiX Network to help various industries build a network foundation, and develops more application scenarios alongside enterprise customers and industry partners. Gu Yunbo, President of the Enterprise Domain of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, said: “Huawei has developed more than 50 ‘F5G+industry’ scenario-based solutions to promote constant F5G evolution. Furthermore, Huawei cooperates with HOLOWITS to provide end-to-end F5G+intelligent sensing solutions for various industries. In the Asia Pacific region, these competitive solutions will help our partners penetrate industry scenarios and achieve a win-win future in industries.”

Portfolio Solutions: Empowering partners and accelerating digital transformation

Since 2022, to support partners and accelerate the construction of customers’ digital infrastructure, Huawei has launched a series of Portfolio Solutions for Data Center, Campus, Digital Site, and Wide Area Network (WAN).

Michael Ma, Corporate Vice President & President of ICT Product Portfolio Management & Solutions of Huawei, said, “To address the common requirements of high-value scenarios across multiple industries, Huawei has combined the needed ICT products into Portfolio Solutions, which are pre-integrated and pre-verified. This helps Huawei work more efficiently with partners to develop industry solutions. Portfolio Solutions facilitate partners’ R&D, marketing, sales, and service by making R&D more efficient, integration simpler, and delivery easier, helping partners achieve business success in an all-round way.

At the Conference, Huawei launched a number of upgraded Portfolio Solutions, including High-Performance Resource Pool, Simplified Office Network, and Smart Pole Site. Su Baohua, CEO of Huawei Campus Team, He Weizhi, Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Business, Daniel Shen, General Manager of Omdia, and Ivy Sun, Head of Omdia’s Intelligent Campus Business, jointly released the 2023 Future Intelligent Campus White Paper for Asia Pacific, sharing insights into the development trends of intelligent campuses and exploring more effective ways to chart the future of intelligent campuses in Asia-Pacific.

Technological innovation is driving industry digitalization. Staying true to its commitment to build innovative digital infrastructure, Huawei and its partners work tirelessly to accelerate industry digitalization and share in the dividends of the digital economy in Asia-Pacific.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/huawei-launches-new-products-and-solutions-at-asia-pacific-partners-conference-2023-to-capture-digitalization-opportunities-with-partners-301833359.html

SOURCE Huawei

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

