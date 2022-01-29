Huawei Retains Leadership in 5G RAN Portfolio

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei’s 5G RAN portfolio has been ranked a leader for the third year in a row in GlobalData’s recent H2 2021 report 5G RAN: Competitive Landscape Assessment. This report is released every six months to evaluate the competitive advantages of 5G RAN products from major RAN vendors. In the H2 2021 report, Huawei’s product portfolio outclassed its competitors in all four criteria: radio unit portfolio breadth, baseband unit (BBU) capacity, ease of installation, and technological evolution.

In terms of radio unit portfolio breadth, Huawei’s radio product range greatly facilitates ubiquitous 5G gigabit experiences. Through continuous innovation, Huawei has amassed various advantages that allow it to deploy across different scenarios and spur the industry forward. For example, MetaAAU improves both coverage and energy efficiency, BladeAAU Pro simplifies 5G deployment at sites with limited antenna space, 400MHz ultra-wideband AAU allows operators to utilize fragmented spectrum and construct shared multi-operator networks, and sub-3 GHz 4T-8T-Massive MIMO multi-antenna ultra-wideband products improve spectral and energy efficiency while reducing costs. These offerings can help operators upgrade their networks. According to the report, Huawei offers the largest variety of 5G radio products for deployment in different scenarios.

The report also shows that the Huawei BBU5900 leads the pack in terms of BBU capacity, with the largest number of cells per unit volume, as well as industry-leading 400 MHz mmWave cell capability. The Huawei BBU5900 safeguards operators’ return on investment and their ability to cope with future traffic growth.

Ease of installation was another criteria, and Huawei’s 5G RAN portfolio is already far ahead in terms of engineering and installation, including lightweight devices and compact form factors. Furthermore, Huawei provides a variety of innovative solutions to simplify 5G deployment. These include: a 19 kg 64T Massive MIMO AAU, which is light enough to be carried and installed by one person; a 10 kg 32T Massive MIMO AAU, which can be easily deployed in streets capacity scenario; and a Super BladeSite, which simplifies 5G deployment with its modular design, removing the need for equipment rooms and cabinets.

Finally, with regards to technological evolution, Huawei’s innovations can be seen in a variety of different areas. For example, its Adaptive High Resolution (AHR) algorithm improves network capacity and user experience, its SingleCell solution makes good use of mid- and low-band spectrum, the CloudAIR and SuperBAND solutions enable efficient coordination between 4G and 5G networks for operators, and PowerStar 2.0 improves energy efficiency. Software innovation is also an important area of interest for Huawei. Moreover, Huawei was the first to propose new directions for 5.5G, with the aim of promoting sustainable development for 5G into the future.

Huawei will continue to place its utmost focus upon user experience and industry demand. Through innovation, and in conjunction with partners around the world, Huawei hopes to take consumer experience to new heights and bring digital to all industries.

