HuLoop Wins ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator MVP Award, Bankers Choice Award

AUBURN, Calif., March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HuLoop Automation (HuLoop), an emerging AI-based intelligent automation software leader, was recognized by the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) during its ThinkTECH Showcase at ICBA LIVE in Orlando Fla. HuLoop, a participant in ICBA’s award-winning ThinkTECH Accelerator program was named Most Valuable Participant (MVP) and also selected as this year’s Banker’s Choice recipient.

The MVP award, sponsored by TrueNorth, recognizes the most-evolved fintech offering based on program engagement and alignment with community bank business priorities. The Banker’s Choice Award, sponsored by Fiserv, is selected by an audience vote during the ICBA ThinkTECH Showcase following seven-minute pitches from member of its latest cohort (AP6).

“Today’s community banks are often challenged by internal legacy processes and the demand for more digital interactions,” ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Potts said. “AI-driven technologies that can help automate and streamline these areas offer an attractive solution, and we think HuLoop, as this year’s MVP and Banker’s Choice recipient, is well poised to help community banks flourish. We celebrate HuLoop for its dedication to community bank innovation and congratulate their team on this well-deserved recognition.”

HuLoop offers an AI-powered, no-code unified automation platform that includes an array of capabilities, like process and task discovery, robotic process automation, business process orchestration, document processing, data management and test automation. By harmonizing human and AI interactions, it allows community bankers to automate and streamline processes while providing better decisioning and governance.

“HuLoop is grateful to receive both the MVP and Banker’s Choice awards as recognition for the invaluable feedback we received through the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program and its dedication to developing solutions that truly help community banks thrive,” HuLoop President and CEO Todd Michaud said.

Since its inception, the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator has connected the most innovative fintech companies with more than 1,400 community bankers and industry leaders — identifying and designing workable solutions that solve for today’s modern banking needs.

HuLoop participated in the first of two planned accelerator programs for 2024 as part of ICBA’s shift to year-round programing and increased investment in ThinkTECH initiatives to support continuous development and advancement of community bank innovation.

For more information about HuLoop, visit huloop.ai. For more information about the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, visit www.icba.org/accelerator.

About HuLoop

Based in the Auburn, California, HuLoop Automation serves enterprises who are digitally transforming their businesses to maximize human productivity and improve customer experience, all while leveraging existing technology investments. HuLoop has built a unified automation platform to help enterprises automate manual, mundane tasks, so their human talent is able to spend time on higher value work. Our AI-based, codeless, Human-in-the-Loop software eliminates mind-numbing work, saving our clients money and improving employee satisfaction. You can learn more at www.huloop.ai and follow HuLoop on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.

