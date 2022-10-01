Humanoid Robot Market Size to Grow by USD 9.74 Bn, Demand for Enhanced Visibility and Flexibility in Industrial Operations to Drive Growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Humanoid Robot Market by Component and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026″ report has been added to Technavio’s offerings. The humanoid robot market is estimated to grow by USD 9.74 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 49.37% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Dynamics

The demand for enhanced visibility and flexibility in industrial operations is driving the humanoid robot market growth. The production of humanoid robots has increased owing to the growing demand for automation in automobiles from countries such as Japan and China. The adoption of humanoid robots also helps manufacturers achieve high precision, quality, visibility, and flexibility.

The emergence of smart manufacturing is a key trend in the market. The growth of automation, data integration, human-machine interaction, electrification, and connectivity has paved the way for the adoption of smart manufacturing. Industrial machines and robots should be equipped with IoT-integrated microprocessors, microcontrollers, sensors, and switches that can optimize production efficiency to enable smart manufacturing.

Vendor Landscape

The humanoid robot market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Manufacturers are offering customized products and services, which is intensifying the competition in the market. Automation solution providers are focusing on innovations in industrial sensors. Moreover, government initiatives in APAC, North America, and Europe are driving the growth of the global humanoid robot market. They are encouraging automation solution providers to invest in R&D activities and product innovation. In addition, technological innovations, service delivery innovation, and supply-demand imbalance are some of the factors that are driving disruption in the global humanoid robot market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International, Engineered Arts Ltd., EZ-Robot Inc., Hajime Research Institute Ltd., HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., HYULIM Robot Co. Ltd., Invento Research Inc., KAWADA ROBOTICS CORP., Macco Robotics, PAL Robotics SL, Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SoftBank Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Trossen Robotics, Ubtech Robotics Inc., and WowWee Group Ltd.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into categories such as growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

By component, the market has been classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market has been classified into North America , APAC, Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Laundry Folding Robots Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The laundry folding robots market size is projected to grow by USD 12.90 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product, Charging, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market share is expected to increase by USD 4.11 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Humanoid Robot Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 49.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 41.26 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International, Engineered Arts Ltd., EZ-Robot Inc., Hajime Research Institute Ltd., HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., HYULIM Robot Co. Ltd., Invento Research Inc., KAWADA ROBOTICS CORP., Macco Robotics, PAL Robotics SL, Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SoftBank Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Trossen Robotics, Ubtech Robotics Inc., and WowWee Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Component – Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Component – Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 Hardware – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hardware – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hardware – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardware – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardware – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Software – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Software – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Software – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Software – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on South Korea – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South Korea – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on South Korea – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South Korea – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Hajime Research Institute Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Hajime Research Institute Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 90: Hajime Research Institute Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Hajime Research Institute Ltd. – Key offerings

10.4 HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd.

Exhibit 92: HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 93: HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 94: HANSON ROBOTICS Ltd. – Key offerings

10.5 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 96: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 97: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 98: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

10.6 KAWADA ROBOTICS CORP.

Exhibit 100: KAWADA ROBOTICS CORP. – Overview



Exhibit 101: KAWADA ROBOTICS CORP. – Product / Service



Exhibit 102: KAWADA ROBOTICS CORP. – Key offerings

10.7 PAL Robotics SL

Exhibit 103: PAL Robotics SL – Overview



Exhibit 104: PAL Robotics SL – Product / Service



Exhibit 105: PAL Robotics SL – Key offerings

10.8 ROBOTIS Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: ROBOTIS Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 107: ROBOTIS Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 108: ROBOTIS Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 109: ROBOTIS Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 111: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 112: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 113: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Segment focus

10.10 SoftBank Group Corp.

Exhibit 115: SoftBank Group Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 116: SoftBank Group Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 117: SoftBank Group Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 118: SoftBank Group Corp. – Segment focus

10.11 Toyota Motor Corp.

Exhibit 119: Toyota Motor Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 120: Toyota Motor Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 121: Toyota Motor Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 122: Toyota Motor Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Toyota Motor Corp. – Segment focus

10.12 Ubtech Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 124: Ubtech Robotics Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 125: Ubtech Robotics Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Ubtech Robotics Inc. – Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humanoid-robot-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-74-bn-demand-for-enhanced-visibility-and-flexibility-in-industrial-operations-to-drive-growth—technavio-301635745.html

SOURCE Technavio