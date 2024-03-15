Husqvarna Group gets prestigious 'A' Rating for its engagement with suppliers on climate change

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Husqvarna Group has for the third consecutive year been recognized as a ‘Global Supplier Engagement Leader’ by CDP, a non-profit organization that runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Husqvarna Group receives Rating A, confirming the company’s commitment to sustainability and reducing CO2 emissions across the value chain.

More than 23,000 companies have disclosed their data to CDP and been given a Supplier Engagement Rating (SER). The SER provides a rating for how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change based on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and supplier engagement practices. The scores in the CDP rating system are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero-carbon, sustainable and resilient economy.

“Together with our suppliers and partners we can find solutions and drive change towards a low-carbon economy. We are thankful for the mutual engagement and view CDP’s recognition as inspiration to continue reducing our environmental footprint,” says Calle Medin, Vice President Sustainability at Husqvarna Group.

Husqvarna Group aims to cut the absolute CO₂ emissions across the value chain by -35 % by 2025 while profitably growing the business. By the end of 2023, the Group’s total emissions were down by -44% with 2015 as base year, mainly due to the shift from petrol to battery-driven products.

