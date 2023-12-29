Hydrated Lime Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.0% in the Forecast Period of 2024-2032

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “Global Hydrated Lime Market Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2024-2032″, the global hydrated lime market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2024 and 2032. Aided by its diverse applications across various industries, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2032.

Hydrated lime, also known as slaked lime, is produced by adding water to quicklime (calcium oxide). This process, known as hydration, results in a fine, dry powder consisting primarily of calcium hydroxide. Hydrated lime has several applications due to its properties, such as pH regulation, moisture absorption, and chemical reactivity.

The primary driver of the hydrated lime market growth is its extensive use in the construction industry. Hydrated lime is a vital component in mortar, plaster, and other building materials, where it enhances workability, water retention, and overall durability. The ongoing global construction boom, particularly in emerging economies, is significantly driving the demand for hydrated lime.

Additionally, the environmental applications of hydrated lime are contributing to the market. It is employed in water treatment processes for softening and pH adjustment and plays a crucial role in flue gas treatment for sulphur dioxide removal. As per the hydrated lime market analysis, with increasing environmental regulations and the need for pollution control, the demand for hydrated lime in environmental applications is surging.

The agriculture sector also forms a key market driver. Hydrated lime is used to neutralise acidic soils, thus improving soil health and crop yield. It also finds application in pest control and as a fertiliser additive, further broadening its market scope. Moreover, the chemical industry utilises hydrated lime in various processes, including the production of calcium derivatives, petrochemicals, and in paper manufacturing as a bleaching agent. These diverse industrial applications underscore the versatile nature of hydrated lime, propelling hydrated lime market demand.

The development of more environmentally friendly production methods and the exploration of new applications in emerging sectors, such as renewable energy and waste-to-energy, offer potential growth avenues.

The market exhibits notable regional variations. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, driven by rapid industrialisation and infrastructural development, particularly in China and India. North America and Europe also hold a substantial share of the hydrated lime market size, supported by established industrial sectors and stringent environmental regulations.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided based on type, application, end use, and region.

Market Breakup by Type

• High Calcium Hydrated Lime

• Dolomitic Hydrated Lime

• Others

Market Breakup by Application

• Water Treatment

• Building Materials

• Mineral Processing and Metallurgy

• Pellatisation Of Steel

• Whitening Agent

• Others

Market Breakup by End Use

• Mining Industry

• Construction

• Paper Industry

• Chemical

• Oil and Gas

• Others

Market Breakup by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global hydrated lime market. Some of the major players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:

• Graymont Limited

• Boral Limited

• Nordkalk Corporation

• Sigma Minerals Ltd.

• Lhoist Group

• Others

