Hydro-Québec confirms its commitment to reduce GHG emissions in Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Grosse-Île wind farm project gets the green light

LES ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE, QC, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ – Hydro-Québec signed today a power supply contract with Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est and Valeco Énergie Québec, the proponents of Grosse-Île wind farm (Parc éolien de Grosse-Île s.e.c.). The project, for which analyses have been ongoing since September 2021, includes four 4.2-MW wind turbines (installed capacity of 16.8 MW) and the addition to Îles-de-la-Madeleine generating station of a 10-MW/10-MWh energy storage system to optimize the integration of the new generating capacity.

Grosse-Île wind farm, whose development is contingent on receiving the necessary government, environmental and regulatory approvals, will save close to 11 million litres of fuel oil annually. This is in addition to the 7 million litres saved by Dune-du-Nord wind farm (6.4 MW), inaugurated in September 2021. The two wind farms combined will yield a total reduction in fuel oil burned of around 40% compared to 2019. Grosse-Île wind farm will lead to a reduction of 34 kt. CO 2 eq. per year or the equivalent of 7,400 vehicles.

Additional studies to be carried out

On September 2, 2022, the Régie de l’énergie issued a decision calling for additional studies to be carried out on the various scenarios considered for the energy transition in Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

In accordance with this decision and the objective to continue to decarbonize the Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, Hydro-Québec will develop other scenarios in close collaboration with the community.

With regard to the project to connect the islands by underwater cables to the Hydro-Québec grid, approval times and global supply shortages mean that critical equipment to the project is either unavailable or extremely expensive. Hydro-Québec is therefore suspending this scenario to connect the islands to its main grid for an indefinite period.

Quotes

“Hydro-Québec remains determined to decarbonize Îles-de-la-Madeleine and the company’s off-grid systems. We want to implement solutions that are based on energy efficiency and renewable energy and thereby contribute to the energy transition. Still, one thing remains certain: service quality for Îles-de-la-Madeleine residents will always be our top priority.”

– Régis Tellier, Vice President – Operations and Maintenance at Hydro-Québec

“Grosse-Île wind farm will significantly contribute to the energy transition in Îles-de-la-Madeleine and bring major economic benefits to the region. We are very pleased to be entering into this agreement and want to highlight Hydro Québec’s excellent collaboration throughout the process.”

– Simon Deschênes, President of the Régie intermunicipale de l’énergie Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Senior Vice President of Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est

“Our goal is to quadruple Québec’s installed wind power capacity by 2040 in collaboration with the industry and local communities. Today, we’re taking another step toward accomplishing this goal, all while ensuring Îles-de-la-Madeleine has the tools it needs to facilitate its transition toward a greener and more prosperous economy.”

– Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

“As a generating option, wind power is already well established in Îles-de-la-Madeleine, and I’m proud to state that the region will build on its success in producing this renewable energy with Grosse-Île wind farm. To decarbonate Québec, we need to replace fossil fuels with green energy sources that will ensure a long-term energy supply. This project is a move in the right direction.”

– Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

